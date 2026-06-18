MoES with the support from Australia starts the filming of the new TDV 29 on supporting teachers to identify students’ specific learning needs

On 8-12 June 2026, Ministry of Education and Sport (MoES) with the support from Australia through the Basic Education Quality and Access in Lao PDR (BEQUAL) program started the production of the Teacher Development Video number 29. The video will complement the new Teacher support Pack TSP 14, Supporting Students with Disabilities. This topic responds to the growing awareness of the need for primary teachers to be able to support students with disability in their classroom, to ensure all students have access to quality primary education. TSP 14 gives simple, practical strategies for ensuring students with hearing, vision, mobility, and learning difficulties are fully engaged in learning.

But, in order to apply those teaching strategies, the teachers need first to recognize and identify the special needs of their students. This is the objective of this new video TDV 29. It will show with real classroom examples what are the signs that a student may have possible difficulties with attention, communication, memory, mobility, vision or hearing and how to complete the Child Functioning Module – Teacher Version (CFM‑TV) accurately.