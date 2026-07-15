Australia and MoES reaffirm long-term partnership to strengthen foundational learning in Lao PDR

The Ministry of Education and Sports of Lao PDR (MoES) and the Government of Australia have reaffirmed their strong and long-standing partnership through the extension of the BEQUAL Program until June 2028. The decision was endorsed at the BEQUAL Steering Committee meeting on 14 July 2026, co-chaired by Dr Daravone Kittiphanh, Vice Minister of Education and Sports and Ms Benita Sommerville, Deputy Ambassador of Australia. Around 70 participants attended the meeting, including Directors of key MoES departments, Vice-governors and Provincial Education and Sports Service Directors from all 18 provinces, and Directors of eight Teacher Training Colleges.

Dr Daravone said “The partnership between the Ministry of Education and Sports and Australia has made a real and lasting contribution to the quality of primary education in Lao PDR. We are deeply grateful for Australia’s long-term support, which has helped strengthen our education system and improve opportunities for children across the country, especially those in remote and disadvantaged areas. Education is the foundation of a strong and prosperous nation, and we look forward to continuing this important partnership to support Government of Lao PDR reforms and build a more inclusive and effective education system for all children.”

Ms Benita added “Australia is proud to stand alongside the Ministry of Education and Sports in support of quality education in Lao PDR. We know that foundational learning is essential for long-term social and economic development, and we believe that every child, including girls and boys who are vulnerable or disadvantaged, should have the chance to learn and succeed. The progress achieved through BEQUAL shows what strong partnership can deliver, and we look forward to continuing this work together.”

Since its launch in 2015, BEQUAL has supported major progress in primary education reform across Lao PDR. The program has helped introduce a modern, child-centred primary curriculum, develop Spoken Lao lessons for children who do not speak Lao as their first language, strengthen teacher training, and establish a sustainable, school-based Continuing Professional Development system for teachers. These achievements have contributed to stronger teaching practices and more regular professional support for teachers across the country.

Dr Daravone commented “When teachers are better trained and better supported, they are able to respond more effectively to the needs of their students. In this way, BEQUAL’s work has helped improve classroom practice and student learning, especially for children in remote areas and those who face additional barriers to education.”