Free summer meal programs offered across Douglas County

The Lawrence School District is offering a free meal site at Sunset Hill Elementary School, 901 Schwartz Road. Meals are free for children, ages 1-18, and cost $5 for adults. Meals are served from noon to 12:45 p.m. on weekdays through July 24. The site will be closed June 19 and July 3.

For more information about the district’s summer meal program, visit the its website.

Feeding Eudora and the Baldwin School District also are offering summer meal programs:

• In Eudora, meals are served from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, through July 30, at Eudora Public Library, 14 E Ninth St. No meals will be served during the week of June 29. For more information, follow Feeding Eudora on Facebook.

• The Baldwin School District is offering meal kits through July 29 at Baldwin Junior High School, 400 Eisenhower St. To register or learn more, visit the district’s website.