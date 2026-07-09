Tax Sale - August 12, 2026
Notice of Sheriff’s Sale of real estate situated in Douglas County, Kansas, on Wednesday, Aug. 12, at 10 a.m. in the county commission meeting room on the second floor of the historic courthouse, 1100 Massachusetts St., in downtown Lawrence.
For information about the tax sale, email taxes@dgcoks.gov or call 785-832-5178.
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