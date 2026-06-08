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Now Hiring Permit Technician/Application Intake Specialist

Madison County is seeking a motivated, customer-focused professional to join our Building Department and Planning & Zoning Department team!

In this vital role, you’ll serve as the primary point of contact for residents, contractors, and developers, helping process permits, land use applications, inspections, and zoning inquiries while coordinating between departments to keep projects moving forward.

Full-Time Position

Competitive Pay (based on experience)

Florida Retirement System (FRS)

Health, Dental & Vision Insurance

Paid Leave & Employee Assistance Program

Experience in permitting, building, planning, zoning, or public administration is a plus, but we welcome candidates eager to learn and grow in local government service.

Madison County Building Department

229 SW Pinckney St., Suite 219

Madison, FL 32340

Join our team and help shape the future of Madison County!

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Now Hiring Permit Technician/Application Intake Specialist

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