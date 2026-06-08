Now Hiring Permit Technician/Application Intake Specialist

Madison County is seeking a motivated, customer-focused professional to join our Building Department and Planning & Zoning Department team! In this vital role, you’ll serve as the primary point of contact for residents, contractors, and developers, helping process permits, land use applications, inspections, and zoning inquiries while coordinating between departments to keep projects moving forward. Full-Time Position Competitive Pay (based on experience) Florida Retirement System (FRS) Health, Dental & Vision Insurance Paid Leave & Employee Assistance Program Experience in permitting, building, planning, zoning, or public administration is a plus, but we welcome candidates eager to learn and grow in local government service. Madison County Building Department 229 SW Pinckney St., Suite 219 Madison, FL 32340 Join our team and help shape the future of Madison County!

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