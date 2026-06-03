📢 Now Hiring: Administrative Assistant – Madison County Solid Waste Department

Madison County is seeking a full-time Administrative Assistant to provide secretarial and office support for the Solid Waste & Recycling Department. Ideal candidates should have strong organizational, communication, and computer skills, with experience in Microsoft Office and office administration. A high school diploma or GED is required, and 3+ years of secretarial or administrative experience is preferred.

📍 Applications can be submitted to the Madison County Board of County Commissioners Administrative Office, 229 SW Pinckney Street, Room 219, Madison, FL.

📞 For more information, contact Llewellyn McDonald at (850) 973-2611.

⏰ Application Deadline: June 17, 2026, at 4:00 PM

Solid Waste Admin Asst Ad 6.2026