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Now Hiring Administrative Assistant

 

📢 Now Hiring: Administrative Assistant – Madison County Solid Waste Department

Madison County is seeking a full-time Administrative Assistant to provide secretarial and office support for the Solid Waste & Recycling Department. Ideal candidates should have strong organizational, communication, and computer skills, with experience in Microsoft Office and office administration. A high school diploma or GED is required, and 3+ years of secretarial or administrative experience is preferred.

📍 Applications can be submitted to the Madison County Board of County Commissioners Administrative Office, 229 SW Pinckney Street, Room 219, Madison, FL.

📞 For more information, contact Llewellyn McDonald at (850) 973-2611.

Application Deadline: June 17, 2026, at 4:00 PM

Solid Waste Admin Asst Ad 6.2026

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Now Hiring Administrative Assistant

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