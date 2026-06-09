IQRush Joins IAB and Co-Founder & CEO Todd Paris will also participate in a main-stage session at the 2026 IAB Measurement Leadership Summit

A visibility score moving even several points does not automatically mean a brand has gained or lost ground. It may mean the answer engine produced more variable responses...” — Todd Paris

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IQRush.ai, an AI visibility measurement and verification company, today announced that it has joined the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) and will participate in IAB’s AI Visibility Measurement Standards working group.

IQRush joins the IAB conversation as brands, agencies, publishers, platforms, and measurement providers work to define how AI-driven discovery should be measured. As generative AI answer engines become a larger part of how consumers research products, compare brands, and make decisions, marketers need clearer standards for interpreting visibility, citations, brand mentions, answer-engine rankings, and the reliability of the scores appearing on vendor dashboards.

In addition, IQRush founder and CEO Todd Paris will participate in a main-stage editorial session at the 2026 IAB Measurement Leadership Summit, taking place July 14–15, 2026, at The Mansion at Glen Cove in Glen Cove, New York.

The IAB Measurement Leadership Summit brings together senior data, analytics, and measurement leaders for a strategic forum focused on the future of measurement and attribution in digital advertising.

“AI visibility measurement is becoming one of the most important measurement questions in advertising,” said Todd Paris, founder and CEO of IQRush.ai. “Brands are already making decisions based on citation share, brand mentions, answer-engine rankings, and AI visibility scores. But those numbers are presented without reliability ranges, noise floors, or a clear explanation of when movement is meaningful versus random variation. When marketers act on unstable scores, they unnecessary spend budget on production cycles including changing content all based recommendations that are based on measurement noise. As AI agents automate workflows, those same unreliable signals, compound wasted content costs.”

IQRush is focused specifically on the measurement layer of the AI visibility market. While many companies are building application-layer dashboards, monitoring tools, and workflow systems, IQRush is built to measure and verify whether the underlying metrics are reliable enough to support business decisions. The company measures answer stability, separates noise from signal, and evaluates whether observed changes in citations, mentions, competitive rankings, answer behavior, and optimization recommendations are meaningful or simply normal variation across answer-engine outputs.

That distinction is becoming more important as brands, agencies, and publishers move from observing AI visibility to acting on it. Without reliable measurement, marketers risk optimizing against unstable scores and scaling agentic workflows based on false positives. Reliable measurement is the unlock that allows marketers to safely accelerate investment in AI search and answer-engine optimization while keeping pace with consumer adoption.

“A visibility score moving even several points does not automatically mean a brand has gained or lost ground,” Paris added. “It may mean the answer engine produced more variable responses, or that the measurement sample was not constructed to support the conclusion. The industry does not need more dashboards that imply precision without proving reliability. It needs a shared way to understand what is being measured, how stable the measurement is, and when a marketer can trust the result enough to act.”



About IQRush.ai

IQRush.ai is an AI visibility measurement and verification company built for brands, agencies, publishers, and the application-layer platforms serving them. IQRush provides the measurement layer needed to evaluate whether AI visibility metrics are stable, explainable, and decision-grade. The company helps organizations understand the reliability of citations, mentions, competitive rankings, answer behavior, and optimization recommendations across generative AI answer engines.

IQRush is based in the United States and serves enterprise brands and agencies across sectors including CPG, retail, financial services, healthcare, media, and technology.

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