IAB AI Visibility working team New Measurement Framework, gives brands, agencies, & publishers a shared a decision-grade standard for AI measurement.

When anyone asks why our numbers look the way they do, we have one answer: we show the math.” — Todd Paris, CEO & co-founder of IQRush

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SEATTLE, August 5, 2026. The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) on August 3 released “Measuring Visibility in the AI Era,” industry guidance for measuring how brands and publishers appear across AI-powered discovery platforms such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, and Copilot. IQRush, the decision-grade measurement and verification layer for AI answer engines, contributed to the framework as a member of the IAB AI Visibility working team.

The guidance arrives at a moment when more than 20 companies sell AI visibility measurement using methodologies that produce inconsistent results, leaving brands, agencies, and publishers without a common yardstick for judging the numbers they are asked to act on.

“Measuring Visibility in the AI Era” establishes:

• The 4 P’s of AI Visibility, a common metrics hierarchy covering Presence (whether a brand appears in AI answers), Prominence (where and how it appears), Portrayal (how accurately and favorably it is represented), and Persuasion (whether appearances drive action, including post-citation clickthrough).

• A two-tier data classification separating decision-grade measurement, rigorously tested and fit for budget and strategy decisions, from directional data suited to trend spotting. Work built on fewer than 50 queries is classified as exploratory.

• Shared vocabulary and disclosure requirements so measurement providers state how their numbers are produced, and stability and reproducibility standards so metrics are applied reliably.

“When anyone asks why our numbers look the way they do, we have one answer: show the math,” said Todd Paris, co-founder of IQRush. “Every metric IQRush reports carries its confidence range and traces back to a stored answer anyone can audit. What this framework does is make showing your work the expectation for the entire category. A visibility number that cannot survive being asked where it came from is an assertion, not a measurement, and buyers now have a document that says so.”

IQRush is an IAB member and sits on the IAB AI Visibility working team setting AI measurement standards. IQRush presented at the IAB Measurement Leadership Summit in New York. The IAB is vendor-neutral and does not endorse measurement providers.

The full framework is available at http://www.iab.com/guidelines/measuring-visibility-in-the-ai-era. The IAB will discuss the framework at its AI Insiders panel on August 19, 2026; registration is open at luma.com/aimg.

About IQRush

IQRush is the decision-grade measurement and verification layer for AI answer engines. It measures how brands, publishers, competitors, and sources appear in AI answers across ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini, Copilot, and Google’s AI answers, and reports every metric with a 95% confidence interval, traceable to the stored answer.

IQRush was named as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Answer Engine Visibility Tools, March 2026. IQRush, LLC is based in Seattle, Washington. Learn more at iqrush.ai.

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