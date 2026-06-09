Ocho Sur Reaffirms Its Commitment to Environmental Protection and Forest Conservation

Ocho Sur celebrates Forest Week highlighting its regenerative agriculture model and forest conservation agreements with indigenous communities in Ucayali.

Sustainability is the only path forward. Forest Week is an opportunity to make visible our daily efforts toward a responsible palm oil industry that protects native forests and preserves biodiversity.” — Alfonso Morante, Senior Executive, Ocho Sur

PUCALLPA, UCAYALI, PERU, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ocho Sur , a leading sustainable palm oil producer in Ucayali, Peru, reaffirms its commitment to environmental protection and responsible agribusiness during Forest Week, highlighting a model that combines regenerative agriculture with active forest conservation in the Amazon region."At Ocho Sur, we firmly believe that sustainability is the only path forward. Forest Week is an opportunity to make visible our daily efforts toward a responsible palm oil industry that protects native forests, preserves biodiversity and generates well-being for families in the region," said Alfonso Morante, senior executive at Ocho Sur.Morante emphasized that the company operates under strict national and international sustainability standards and legal compliance, serving as an example of how agroindustrial activity can integrate positively within the Amazonian landscape — working alongside national and local authorities, indigenous communities and environmental organizations to safeguard Ucayali's forest ecosystems.Forest Protection in ActionAs part of its social responsibility policy, Ocho Sur implements concrete and innovative initiatives to protect Ucayali's forests through strategic alliances with indigenous communities. The company provides economic incentives to preserve more than 2,000 hectares of primary forest for a period of 25 years.To date, formal agreements have been signed with two indigenous communities:- C.N. Shambo Porvenir: 803.65 hectares under conservation agreement- C.N. Santa Clara de Uchunya: 1,200 hectares under conservation agreementUnder these agreements, Ocho Sur provides economic incentives for forest monitoring and conservation, while contributing to the improvement of the quality of life of community members.Ocho Sur's sustainability model is backed by internationally recognized certifications, including EU Organic, USDA Organic, Japanese Agricultural Standards (JAS) and Regenagri — the international standard for regenerative agriculture — reflecting the company's long-term commitment to responsible production in the Peruvian Amazon.About Ocho SurOcho Sur is a Peruvian agribusiness group and the largest formal employer in Ucayali, dedicated to the sustainable production of palm oil. Operating across two production units — Fundo Zanja Seca and Fundo Tibecocha — the company maintains an active presence in 27 surrounding communities, combining high-standard agricultural production with social and environmental responsibility.

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