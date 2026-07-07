Ocho Sur Backs Peru's Air Force Airdrop of Humanitarian Aid to Purus

Cargo parachutes carrying humanitarian aid supplies descend toward the remote province of Purús in the Peruvian Amazon. A Peruvian Air Force Spartan C-27J releases humanitarian aid containers over Purús, Ucayali, during the "Wings of Hope" airdrop mission. Peruvian Air Force crew members pilot the Spartan C-27J aircraft during the humanitarian airdrop mission to Purús, Ucayali. A Peruvian Air Force parachutist lands in the jungle to secure and coordinate the distribution of humanitarian aid in Purús. Containers holding 250 kilograms of humanitarian supplies each rest on the ground after being airdropped to residents of Purús.

In a historic second airdrop, Peru's Air Force delivered 1,500 kg of aid to Purús, Ucayali, backed by donations from Ocho Sur, Gloria and DAS Peru.

This operation proves that preparation, technology and the dedication of our airmen make it possible to reach places no other means can, delivering timely support to Peru's most remote communities.” — Peruvian Air Force officer, "Wings of Hope Program"

PURUS, UCAYALI, PERU, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With support from Ocho Sur , Gloria and DAS PeruPERU'S AIR FORCE "WINGS OF HOPE" PROGRAM DELIVERS HUMANITARIAN AID TO PURÚSThe Peruvian Air Force (FAP) wrote a new chapter in the country's history of humanitarian assistance by carrying out, for the first time in the province of Purús, Ucayali region, a successful aerial humanitarian aid drop as part of its "Wings of Hope" program — marking only the second operation of its kind in the nation's aviation history.The mission was carried out from a Spartan C-27J aircraft, which released six 250-kilogram containers, delivering a total of 1,500 kilograms of essential supplies with precision to the population of Purús, one of the most remote and hard-to-reach localities in the Peruvian Amazon.As part of the operation, six military parachutists descended alongside their equipment to secure the reception, custody and distribution of the humanitarian aid among the beneficiary families.The FAP noted that this historic operation was made possible thanks to the contribution of Ocho Sur, as part of its corporate social responsibility policy, along with Grupo Gloria and DAS Peru, which together donated 6,700 kilograms of food for residents of this border province."This operation proves that preparation, technology and the dedication of our airmen make it possible to reach places no other means can, delivering timely support to Peru's most remote communities," said an FAP officer who took part in the "Wings of Hope" program.The institution noted that the program is a humanitarian and social assistance initiative aimed at supporting vulnerable populations along the coast, in the highlands and in the jungle, particularly in hard-to-reach areas. It also highlighted the importance of coordination between the public sector and private companies in expanding the reach of these solidarity efforts."With the collaboration and example set by private institutions such as Ocho Sur, Gloria and DAS Peru, who have joined this FAP effort, we strengthen a model of work that makes us more united, more human, and gives us hope that Peru can overcome its greatest challenges," concluded the military representative.Following this operation, the Peruvian Air Force, with the support of the private sector, reaffirmed its commitment to putting its operational capabilities at the service of the population — bringing aid and hope to the country's most remote communities through actions that strengthen integration and solidarity.

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