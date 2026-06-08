Free World Cup Watch Party in Central Park

New York City Mayor Zohran K. Mamdani said, “You shouldn’t have to spend tens of thousands of dollars to be part of the World Cup. Under our administration, you won’t have to. From a free watch party for 50,000 New Yorkers on the Great Lawn to fan festivals in every borough and investments that help small businesses share in the benefits of this tournament, we’re making sure the World Cup belongs to the people who make this city what it is. This is a once-in-a-generation event, and working-class New Yorkers deserve to experience it, celebrate it, and benefit from it.”

FIFA World Cup 2026™ NYNJ Host Committee CEO Alex Lasry said, “The FIFA World Cup Final will be one of the most watched sporting events in the world, and we're thrilled that 50,000 people will be able to experience it together in the heart of New York City, free of charge. This watch party creates an opportunity for residents and visitors to be part of a truly historic moment, regardless of whether they have a ticket to the match itself. Combined with the opening of FIFA Arena, we're creating free, accessible ways for people to come together, celebrate the game, and be part of the excitement of the tournament throughout the summer. We are grateful to Governor Hochul, Mayor Mamdani, Global Citizen, FIFA, and all of our partners for helping make this experience possible.”

Global Citizen Co-Founder and CEO Hugh Evans said, “For the past 14 years, Global Citizen has proudly called Central Park’s Great Lawn home. We are thrilled to present the biggest watch party for the biggest match in the world, welcoming 50,000 fans for a free experience in the heart of New York City. As producers of the first-ever FIFA World Cup™ Final Halftime Show, we are honored to help create a day that brings together sport, music, and community while extending the impact of the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund and its mission to expand access to quality education and sport for children around the world.”

Street Soccer USA Founder and CEO Lawrence Cann said, “At Street Soccer USA we work everyday to strengthen communities through soccer from the bottom up. We are proud to work with the City and State of New York and FIFA to make this Central Park field an inclusive and inspirational one that ensures everyone can participate in building the legacy of the 2026 World Cup.”