Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,635 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 470,204 in the last 365 days.

Traffic Advisory - Dorchester Street Multiple Intersection Road Closures June 12

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (June 8, 2026) – There will be multiple intersection closures to be milled and repaved by Andrew Sitework 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, June 12.

  • Intersection of Dorchester Street and Peachland Boulevard
  • Intersection of Dorchester Street and Quesada Boulevard

Travelers are directed to use a detour with signage and should allow extra time when traveling through this area. 

The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. 

For information, contact Ray Slade at Raymond.Slade@CharlotteCountyFl.gov.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Traffic Advisory - Dorchester Street Multiple Intersection Road Closures June 12

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.