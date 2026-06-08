Traffic Advisory - Dorchester Street Multiple Intersection Road Closures June 12
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (June 8, 2026) – There will be multiple intersection closures to be milled and repaved by Andrew Sitework 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, June 12.
- Intersection of Dorchester Street and Peachland Boulevard
- Intersection of Dorchester Street and Quesada Boulevard
Travelers are directed to use a detour with signage and should allow extra time when traveling through this area.
The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones.
For information, contact Ray Slade at Raymond.Slade@CharlotteCountyFl.gov.
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