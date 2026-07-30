Parks Concrete Repair Schedule 

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (July 30, 2026) – Concrete repairs at various Charlotte County parks will begin on Aug. 10, 2026 and are anticipated to be complete by Aug. 24, 2026. The parks will remain open. Park patrons are asked to avoid the work areas and use caution when in the park. Amberjack Environmental Park 6450 Gasparilla Pines Blvd., Rotonda near the parking area

Cedar Point Environmental Park 2300 Placida Road, Englewood, near the playground, parking loop, and environmental center/outdoor restroom building

G.C. Herring Park 3406 Indiana Road, Rotonda West, near the memorials, pavilions, and restroom building

Oyster Creek Environmental Park 2333 Placida Road, Englewood near the parking area

Rotonda Community Park 100 Rotonda Blvd. E, Rotonda West near the parking areas, playground, restroom building, pavilion, and tennis courts

South Gulf Cove Park 10150 Amicola Street, Port Charlotte, near the playground and parking area

For more information contact Casey.Rodman@CharlotteCountyFL.gov. ###

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