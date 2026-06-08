St. Albans Barracks | Sex Offender Registry Violation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A2003481
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802 524 5993
DATE/TIME: 06/02/2026 at 1105
INCIDENT LOCATION: Richford
VIOLATION: Sex Offender Registry Violation
ACCUSED: Ruben Soto
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 2, 2026, at 1105 hours, Vermont State Police encountered Ruben Soto of Richford regarding a separate incident. Investigation revealed that Ruben Soto failed to comply with the Vermont Sex Offender Registry requirements. He was issued a citation and is ordered to appear in the Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, on June 29, 2026, at 0800 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/29/2026 at 0800
COURT: Franklin
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Seth Boudreau
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Field Station
140 Fisher Pond Rd.
St. Albans, VT 05478
802 524 5993
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