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St. Albans Barracks | Sex Offender Registry Violation

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26A2003481

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:   Trooper Seth Boudreau                           

STATION:   St. Albans           

CONTACT#: 802 524 5993

 

DATE/TIME: 06/02/2026 at 1105

INCIDENT LOCATION: Richford

VIOLATION: Sex Offender Registry Violation

 

ACCUSED: Ruben Soto                                       

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On June 2, 2026, at 1105 hours, Vermont State Police encountered Ruben Soto of Richford regarding a separate incident. Investigation revealed that Ruben Soto failed to comply with the Vermont Sex Offender Registry requirements. He was issued a citation and is ordered to appear in the Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, on June 29, 2026, at 0800 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:   06/29/2026 at 0800       

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION:   N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Seth Boudreau 

Vermont State Police 

St. Albans Field Station

140 Fisher Pond Rd. 

St. Albans, VT 05478

802 524 5993

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St. Albans Barracks | Sex Offender Registry Violation

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