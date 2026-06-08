Closed Session: Administration Committee Meeting Minutes
The meeting of the of the Administration Committee of the Board of Trustees of the State Universities Retirement System (SURS) convened on Thursday, June 6, 2024, at 12:00 p.m.
The Administration Committee went into closed session at 2:40 p.m.
The following trustees were present: Dr. Andriy Bodnaruk, Ms. Jamie-Clare Flaherty (via zoom), Dr. Fred Giertz (via zoom), Mr. Scott Hendrie, Mr. Pranav Kothari, Mr. John Lyons, Dr. Steven Rock, Mr. Collin Van Meter, chair, Mr. Antonio Vasquez (via zoom), and Mr. Mitch Vogel.
Others present: Ms. Suzanne Mayer, Executive Director and Mr. Michael Calabrese of Foley.
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