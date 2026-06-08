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Closed Session: Claims Panel Committee Meeting Minutes

The following persons were present during closed session for the deliberations of the Ms. Lorri Kanauss claim: Mr. Dan Gaumer, Hearing Officer; Ms. Suzanne Mayer, Executive Director; Ms. Annette Ackerman, Executive Assistant and Mr. Patrick Sullivan, attorney with law firm Featherstun, Gaumer, Stocks, Flynn & Eck LLP.

The members of the Claims Panel reviewed and deliberated upon the evidence and testimony received in open session in the pending cases of Ms. Lorri Kanauss.

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Closed Session: Claims Panel Committee Meeting Minutes

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