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Condemned Incarcerated Person Michael A. Jackson Dies

Michael A. Jackson, who was serving a condemned sentence, died on June 6, 2026, while incarcerated at California Institution for Men (CIM). He was 72 years old.

At approximately 4:25 p.m., Jackson was pronounced deceased at an outside medical facility. The San Bernardino County Coroner will determine his official cause of death.

Jackson was received from Los Angeles County on May 30, 1984, and placed on condemned status for first-degree murder.

There are currently 572 condemned people in CDCR. More information about capital punishment can be found here: https://www.cdcr.ca.gov/capital-punishment/.

CIM opened in 1941 and houses more than 2,670 minimum-, medium- and maximum-security incarcerated persons. CIM offers academic classes and vocational programs and employs approximately 1,850 people.

Michael A. Jackson (deceased)

Michael A. Jackson (deceased)

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Condemned Incarcerated Person Michael A. Jackson Dies

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