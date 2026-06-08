Public meeting scheduled for Cheyenne Streets Project

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation, Simon Contractors, along with representatives from the City of Cheyenne and Laramie County, will be hosting a public meeting to discuss the upcoming Cheyenne Streets Project.

The Cheyenne Streets project will consist of the reconstruction of Whitney Road, Dell Range Blvd., and a newly constructed South Frontage Road. Dell Range Blvd. and Whitney Road will feature enhancements to the storm sewer, sidewalk, and curb and gutter. Dell Range Blvd. will be constructed with a new alignment, including a new Dell Range Blvd./US 30 intersection. Two new traffic signals will be installed at the intersections of Dell Range Blvd./Whitney Road and Dell Range Blvd./US 30.

Work will begin on the Dell Range Blvd. reconstruction, east of Whitney Road, on June 15, 2026. The work will continue into the fall and will slowly wind down for the winter. Work will resume on the Whitney Road reconstruction in early March of 2027 and is expected to continue into the fall of 2027.

A public meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 9, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Cheyenne Hills Church in the main auditorium, 7505 US-30, Cheyenne, WY 82001.

The intent of this meeting is to present the project phasing and schedule to local businesses and residents. To alleviate major impacts to businesses, we encourage all to come and chat with our engineers and contractors.

A short presentation will begin at 6:15 p.m. The City of Cheyenne and Laramie County will present the scope and project details, and Simon Contractors will explain the schedule and timeline. The City of Cheyenne and Laramie County representatives will also provide updates on future projects coming to east Cheyenne. After the presentation, WYDOT, City of Cheyenne, and Laramie County representatives will be available to discuss further questions about the project in a panel discussion.