DoubleTree by Hilton St. Augustine Historic District becomes a Certified Autism Center™

By earning the CAC status, the hotel further supports the initiative to establish St. Johns County as a Certified Autism Destination™.

Participating in this certification program reflects our ongoing commitment to accessibility, inclusion, and thoughtful service for individuals and families with autism and sensory sensitivities.” — Gary Gustafson, General Manager

ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DoubleTree by Hilton St. Augustine Historic District receives the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation after all required guest-facing staff and management successfully completed autism-specific training to better communicate with and assist guests with sensory needs and their families, as well as address safety concerns and protocols. Awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), this designation recognizes organizations that demonstrate a strong commitment to making their services more accessible and accommodating for autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals.

“At the DoubleTree by Hilton St. Augustine Historic District, hospitality means creating an environment where every guest feels welcomed, comfortable, and valued,” said Gary Gustafson, General Manager. “Participating in this certification program reflects our ongoing commitment to accessibility, inclusion, and thoughtful service for individuals and families with autism and sensory sensitivities. We are proud to continue enhancing our team’s knowledge and resources to ensure all guests can enjoy a positive and memorable experience with confidence and ease.”

Training provides staff with clear, standardized protocols for interacting with guests with autism and other invisible disabilities. This reduces hesitation and guesswork, creating better, more confident service and improving guest experience.

The DoubleTree by Hilton St. Augustine Historic District is committed to creating a more comfortable and supportive hospitality experience for guests with autism and sensory sensitivities.

Available accommodations and services may include:

- Team members trained in autism awareness and guest support

- Flexible communication approaches to better assist guest needs

- Quiet spaces available upon request, based on hotel availability

- Sensory-conscious guest assistance and accommodations

- Advance planning support for families and groups with specific sensory considerations

- Clear wayfinding and guest guidance throughout the property

- Assistance in coordinating accessible experiences within the local destination

- Guest room placement requests based on sensory preferences, subject to availability

The hotel continues to evaluate opportunities to enhance accessibility, inclusivity, and comfort for all travelers.

As a CAC, DoubleTree by Hilton St. Augustine Historic District expands the initiative to turn St. Johns County into a Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD). The CAD designation ensures that visitors will have a choice of multiple trained and certified options when in the area, including entertainment, recreation, and lodging.

“We are delighted to see DoubleTree by Hilton St. Augustine Historic District achieve the Certified Autism Center™ designation,” said Myron Pincomb, IBCCES Board Chairman. “Their dedication to inclusivity and accessibility marks an important step toward St. Johns County’s goal of becoming a Certified Autism Destination™. By prioritizing the needs of autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals, DoubleTree by Hilton St. Augustine Historic District is contributing to a more welcoming and supportive environment for all visitors.”

For 25 years, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory, and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, DoubleTree by Hilton St. Augustine Historic District is featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

DoubleTree by Hilton St. Augustine Historic District is located at 116 San Marco Avenue, St. Augustine, FL 32084. For more information, visit their website or call +1 904-825-1923.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as AccessibilityCertified.com and AutismTravel.com, which are free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met IBCCES certification requirements.

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About DoubleTree by Hilton St. Augustine Historic District

Located in the heart of historic St. Augustine, the DoubleTree by Hilton St. Augustine Historic District offers modern comfort, warm hospitality, and convenient access to the nation’s oldest city’s most iconic attractions. The hotel features spacious guest rooms, on-site dining, flexible meeting and event space, and thoughtful amenities designed to serve both leisure and business travelers. Guests enjoy the signature DoubleTree chocolate chip cookie welcome, attentive service, and a relaxing stay just moments from St. George Street, Castillo de San Marcos, shopping, dining, and area beaches. As part of Hilton’s globally recognized brand family, the hotel is committed to delivering exceptional experiences while fostering an inclusive and welcoming environment for all guests.



About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be industry leaders and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For 25 years, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 125 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and AccessibilityCertified.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.

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