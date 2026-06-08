MBTA Successfully Completes Latest GLTPS Work on Green Line E Branch

The MBTA today announced the successful completion of its latest infrastructure improvements along the Green Line E branch, including the continued installation of Green Line Train Protection System (GLTPS) infrastructure. This work took place during seven consecutive days of no E branch trolley service between Government Center and Heath Street.

“Wayside GLTPS infrastructure is now completely installed along the B, C, and E branches after three multi-day outages that took place this spring. Our urgency to complete this long-awaited project reflects our commitment to upgrading our infrastructure in order to operate the safest service possible,” said Interim Secretary of Transportation and MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng. “The work accomplished on the E branch this month is one more step forward in providing riders with the dependable, modernized transit system they deserve. Thank you to the MBTA team for their dedication and to our riders for their continued patience while we completed this work to add an extra layer of safety on the Green Line.”

With unencumbered access to Green Line track areas, this service change allowed crews to continue work to install GLTPS infrastructure along the street-level tracks of the entire E branch corridor along Huntington Avenue, which included the installation of power cable, messenger cable, and GLTPS anchors.

This service change was the final of three major outages this spring in support of installing GLTPS at street-level stops on the Green Line – the MBTA successfully completed work on the B branch in April, successfully completed work on the C branch in May, and has now successfully completed work on the E branch. When complete, GLTPS will combine vehicle and wayside equipment to avoid train-on-train collisions, incorporate speed enforcement, and more, ultimately providing a safer trip for Green Line riders and a safer environment for trolley operators.

Regular E branch service resumed to all stations at the start of service on June 6 with the exception of Symphony Station. As previously announced, Symphony Station is closed for approximately three years to advance major upgrades and accessibility enhancements at the station, including the installation of four new elevators, expanding the station underground to accommodate new amenities, and installing all new stairs, emergency exits, power systems, and upgraded life safety systems. With the station closed as part of this recent E branch service outage, crews were able to begin construction at Symphony at that time and the work is well underway.

A variety of other work also took place along the Green Line to further enhance the rider experience: