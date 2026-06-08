Gordon-Booth Passes Comprehensive, Balanced Budget

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.— State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth, D-Peoria, has helped pass another smart, balanced budget, preserving the support Illinoisans need without any additional taxes on working class families.

“Over the last year, we’ve seen prices skyrocket while important social support programs are being massively cut. Our people are struggling to make ends meet,” said Gordon-Booth. “This budget works to offset some of the poor decisions at the federal level that have left our state to financially fend for itself.”

Because of the chaos and destruction of the Trump Administration, Illinois families are struggling to keep their heads above water. With high costs and more social hardships, Gordon-Booth advocates for a budget that will make life easier and more affordable for everyone in Peoria and across the state.

This year’s budget fully funds:

Homelessness prevention programs,

Safety net hospitals, providing care regardless of health insurance status, and

Community-based violence prevention programs.

Highlights of the budget include investments in:

The Fresh Act, giving Illinoisans who lost SNAP benefits a one time SNAP credit,

Funding for school lunch programs,

Federally Qualified Health Centers, providing care in underserved areas, and

Working class people by temporarily freezing the gas tax, beginning in July.

“Budgeting must be done tactfully, preserving and improving the support our state can offer without creating unmanageable costs. It can feel like a losing battle at times, but we’ve managed to yet again pass a balanced budget that will support Illinoisans despite the lack of support we’re getting from Washington.”