TCN Launches AI-Powered SmartAMD

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BUCHAREST, ROMANIA AND ST. GEORGE, UTAH, USA - TCN Inc., a global leader in cloud-based call centre platform solutions, today announced the successful launch of its new Smart Answering Machine Detection (SmartAMD) solution . This product is an advanced, AI-powered Answering Machine Detection and call-sorting solution.SmartAMD is seamlessly embedded within the TCN Operator platform. It is specifically engineered to navigate the modern call-screening ecosystem—including iOS Call Screening, Google Pixel Call Screen, and carrier-native apps. This solution helps contact centres drastically improve their Right Party Contacts (RPCs) and agent utilisation rates.Every modern contact centre knows that there is a dense layer of filtering that stands between communication platforms and customers. When a call connects, modern outbound platforms have just milliseconds to diagnose whether the recipient is a live human, an automated voicemail, or a mobile screening system.Other legacy AMD systems rely on single, rigid acoustic patterns that struggle in this environment, frequently misclassifying calls. This leads to dropped connections with live prospects or forces agents to waste valuable time waiting out automated screening prompts.TCN’s SmartAMD solves this by replacing the traditional single-classifier approach with specialised machine learning models working in parallel. A foundational model makes the critical human-versus-machine decision in sub-second time. Layered secondary models simultaneously identify the exact type of mobile screening tool or voicemail greeting in play. SmartAMD then executes the optimal routing path instantly."Agent time is our most expensive resource and our greatest opportunity cost," said Dave Bethers Senior VP of Client Success and Product at TCN."Now that handset AI filters like iOS Live Voicemail and Google Call Screen are blocking standard dialers, protecting agent time is harder than ever. That is why we developed a dual-engine approach.Standard AMD handles the bulk filtering cheaply, while our new Smart AMD punches through the noise to catch high-probability conversations. We stop wasting money where cheap tech works, and we stop wasting agent time where precision is required."Built for performanceSmartAMD integrates natively into TCN’s Dialers, List Management, and omnichannel workflows , providing call centres with immediate operational advantages:• Intelligent mobile screening interaction: Automatically recognises iOS, Android, and third-party mobile screening systems. The system can cleanly disconnect, route to an agent, or automatically play a brand-consistent, targeted message to the screening prompt.• Instant live human detection: Establishes an immediate connection when a human answers. This eliminates the awkward, agent-side delay that triggers early consumer hang-ups.• High-accuracy voicemail filtering: Suppresses automated voicemails with significantly higher precision than standard AMD tools. Through this suppression and filtering, live connections are recovered and routed that legacy systems mistakenly abandon.• Multi-class call sorting & analytics: Classifies every single connected call by its precise outcome type, generating granular disposition data that allows managers to build smarter, data-driven future campaigns.• Continuous model improvement: To combat changing carrier filtering behavior and evolving voicemail technologies, TCN directly owns and continuously re-trains the SmartAMD models to maintain peak field performance.Proven enterprise ROIIn a recent deployment processing over 1.6 million calls for a large TCN enterprise client, SmartAMD delivered immediate, measurable financial and operational lift:• 13.28% increase in agent utilisation: Driven by the elimination of dead air, voicemail greetings, and unhandled mobile screening systems.• RPC rate lift: The human-to-human conversation rate for agent-connected calls lasting over 40 seconds jumped from 7.68% to 8.70%.• 8.8x return on investment: The customer achieved a staggering £8.80 leverage ratio for every £1.00 invested in SmartAMD optimisation, directly attributable to the lift in high-value connections.The TCN AI advantage: native & à la carteSmartAMD is an Operator native solution; therefore, customers can transition from standard AMD with minimal IT involvement. It has zero added headcount and no separate data pipelines or vendor approvals. Contact centres can build their AI stack entirely à la carte. They are able to implement tools at their own pace, paying only for what they use, and scaling across voice, texting, and self-service channels seamlessly.TCN SmartAMD is available immediately for use by Operator users. To request a live demo or to learn more about optimising your outbound connectivity, visit www.tcn.com About TCNTCN is a global leader in cloud-based contact centre solutions for accounts receivable management (ARM), healthcare providers, enterprises, contact centers and BPOs. TCN’s comprehensive suite includes omnichannel solutions, automation, predictive dialers, IVR, Click2Pay, compliance solutions and real-time analytics, driving operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.TCN promises immediate access to the latest TCN Operator platform, facilitating seamless scalability. With a commitment to excellence and a dedication to meet evolving business needs from start to finish through industry-leading customer service, TCN continues to redefine the contact center landscape. For further details, visit www.tcn.com Media contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.