Party with a Purpose: Local Airport Cafe Hosts Charity Casino Night for Breast Cancer Patients

Donors enjoyed Casino Night with CARE at last year’s gala supporting breast cancer patients through The CARE Project, Inc. This year’s charity gala will be held at the Riverside Airport Cafe. Donors enjoyed Casino Night with CARE at last year’s gala supporting breast cancer patients through The CARE Project, Inc. This year’s charity gala will be held at the Riverside Airport Cafe.

RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Billed as a "party with a purpose," the event raises critical funds that bypass bureaucratic red tape to assist area residents navigating a breast cancer diagnosis directly.A powerful new partnership is taking flight in Riverside to support local breast cancer patients. The CARE Project, Inc. has teamed up with the Riverside Airport Cafe to host the 2026 "Casino Night with CARE" fundraising event.The annual charity gala will take place on Saturday, August 8, 2026, from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM at the Riverside Airport Cafe, 6951 Flight Road, Riverside.A Partnership Built on Shared PurposeThe collaboration represents a deeply personal commitment for Riverside Airport Cafe owner Leimamo Taylor. Like millions of families worldwide, Taylor’s family has been personally impacted by breast cancer.Driven by a desire to maximize funding for The CARE Project’s core mission, Taylor generously offered her venue to anchor the fundraiser, ensuring that operational overhead remains low and event proceeds are fully optimized.The event also highlights a growing bond between Taylor and Carrie Madrid, the Founder and CEO of The CARE Project. What began as a personal friendship has evolved into a strategic business alliance."The CARE Project is strongly committed to supporting the small businesses who step up to support our small nonprofit," Madrid stated, emphasizing the symbiotic relationship between local commerce and grassroots charity work.Direct Impact for Local FamiliesBilled as a "party with a purpose," the event raises critical funds that bypass bureaucratic red tape to assist Inland Empire-area residents navigating a breast cancer diagnosis directly. The CARE Project assists clients by easing the severe financial and emotional burdens that often accompany medical treatment.Proceeds from the casino night will directly fund essential everyday needs for patients, including:• Medical co-pays and prescription costs• Household utilities and rent assistance• Groceries and nutritional support• Transportation to and from medical appointments• Vital medical garments, such as compression sleevesIn addition to financial relief, The CARE Project fills a critical gap in emotional care by providing compassionate end-of-life doula services to individuals who are terminally ill.Event Highlights and Ticket InformationAttendees can expect a vibrant, high-energy evening designed to maximize both fun and community impact. Admission tickets grant guests access to a wide array of activities, including:• CARE Cash: Voucher chips for charity casino gameplay• Cuisine: Light bites and refreshments provided courtesy of the Riverside Airport Cafe• Entertainment: A dedicated photo booth, a high-stakes silent auction, and outdoor dancing on the cafe patioParking at the venue is entirely free for all attendees.Services OfferedThe CARE Project, Inc. provides a range of essential services to breast cancer survivors, including:• Financial support for treatment co-pays, rent, utilities, groceries and transportation.• Emotional support through peer mentoring and the Survivor Social Club.• Lymphedema care via a partnership with LymphaDivas, providing compression sleeves, gauntlets and gloves to survivors at no cost.How to Get InvolvedTickets for the event can be purchased directly online through the official registration portal at GiveButter.com/TCPCasino. Contact Carrie Madrid, Founder of The CARE Project, Inc., for more details or support atCMadrid@TheCareProjectInc.org, TheCareProjectInc.org, or (951) 742-7405.About The CARE Project Inc.The CARE Project, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to providing financial and emotional support to male and female breast cancer patients. Through direct grants, mentorship programs, and end-of-life advocacy, the organization lives by its motto: "Never Stop Caring.

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