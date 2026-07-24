LPP Logistics Deploys 948 Hai Robotics Robots for E-Commerce Fulfillment in Southeastern Europe

New customer case study details HaiPick System 3 deployment supporting 625,000+ storage locations and capacity for 7.5 million items

HOOFDDORP,, NETHERLANDS, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hai Robotics has published a new customer case study detailing the large-scale HaiPick System 3 deployment at LPP Logistics’ new e-commerce fulfillment center near Bucharest, Romania.The solution combines 278 HaiPick Automated Case-handling Robots (ACRs) with 670 Fast-transit Companion AMRs. Together, they support more than 625,000+ storage locations and provide capacity for up to 7.5 million garments and accessories.The HaiPick System 3 deployment was completed in less than six months, enabling LPP Logistics to rapidly expand fulfillment capacity for its growing e-commerce operations in Southeastern Europe.LPP Logistics manages the logistics operations of the LPP Group, one of Central Europe’s largest fashion retailers. The group operates five internationally recognized brands: Reserved, Cropp, House, Mohito and Sinsay. The Bucharest-area fulfillment center serves online customers across Romania, Bulgaria, Serbia, Greece and Hungary.Deployment at a Glance:• 948 Hai Robotics robots: 278 ACRs and 670 AMRs• More than 625,000+ storage locations• Capacity for up to 7.5 million garments and accessories• Throughput of more than 9,400 totes per hour• Deployment completed in less than six months“LPP Logistics demonstrates how flexible warehouse automation can support the rapid growth of omnichannel retail,” said Peter Guan, General Manager EMEA at Hai Robotics. “Together, we have created a scalable fulfillment platform that meets current operational needs while giving LPP Logistics the flexibility to expand as its business evolves.”The case study also describes the implementation approach and the collaboration between Hai Robotics and LPP Logistics in designing the solution around the retailer’s operational requirements.Read the full customer case study: LPP Logistics customer case study About Hai RoboticsHai Robotics helps businesses unlock smarter, more adaptable warehouse operations. Founded in 2016, the company provides flexible automated storage and retrieval solutions that evolve with operational needs. By combining robotics, software and modular system design, Hai Robotics enables organizations to increase efficiency, optimize space and respond faster to changing demand.Hai Robotics’ solutions support companies across industries including e-commerce, retail, healthcare, manufacturing and third-party logistics, with projects deployed in more than 40 countries and regions.Through a global network of offices and partners, Hai Robotics works side by side with customers to solve operational challenges and build systems designed for long-term performance.For more information, visit www.hairobotics.com

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