Rotation Digital Technologies Group Launches Lighthouse, a New Approach to Technology Advisory

Rotation Digital Technologies Group helps large and mid-size companies accelerate performance through digital innovation. Lighthouse is Rotation Digital's Technology Advisory Assessment Platform.

Rotation Digital's Lighthouse platform delivers board-ready technology assessments in weeks, backed by Data and AI, HR tech, and Finance analytics expertise.

We built Lighthouse because we believed there was a better, faster, approach to advisory across the tech stack, at a more attractive price point for our clients.” — Nick Fischer

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- When technology advisory engagements work the way they should, leaders walk away with a clear plan, a defensible business case, and the confidence to move. Too often, they don’t. Rotation Digital Technologies Group built Lighthouse to change that. Today, the firm is officially launching its Advisory Intelligence Platform alongside a refreshed brand identity and an updated website at rotationdigital.com.Lighthouse brings structured discovery, expert-led analysis, and cross-industry pattern intelligence together to deliver a board-ready Technology Advisory Assessment in as few as four weeks. The platform draws on an adaptive approach to discovery and a purpose-built decision engine with over 14,000 rules. But the number that matters most is zero: zero generic assessments, zero boilerplate recommendations, and zero situations where client data is shared or used to train models. Senior advisors guide every engagement from first interview to final deliverable, and the platform is built to sharpen their judgment, not replace it.Lighthouse powers Rotation Digital’s Advise, Implement, Manage (AIM) methodology , so nothing discovered in the assessment phase gets lost when implementation begins. For private equity operating partners, it also offers something particularly useful: a consistent lens for evaluating technology maturity across a portfolio, with clear tech-enablement roadmaps that integrate seamlessly with each portfolio company’s value creation plan.We built Lighthouse because we believed there was a better, faster, approach to advisory across the tech stack, at a more attractive price point for our clients,” said Nick Fischer, CEO of Rotation Digital Technologies Group.“The question we always hear is, ‘How long is this going to take?’” said Joe Kwasniewski, Chief Growth Officer. “With Lighthouse, the answer is weeks, not quarters. And what clients receive at the end isn’t a list of options to consider. It’s a scored assessment, a phased roadmap, and a business case ready to take to the board. That’s the standard we hold ourselves to on every engagement.”The Lighthouse launch and brand refresh reflect a broader moment for the firm. Rotation Digital Technologies Group now brings together three complementary practices, spanning technology advisory, Data and AI services, HR technology services (Syssero), and finance technology services (QueBIT), all operating under a single commitment: Navigate with Confidence.To schedule a live Lighthouse walkthrough or learn more about how Rotation Digital works with clients, visit rotationdigital.com or contact the team at info@rotationdigital.com.About Rotation Digital Technologies GroupRotation Digital Technologies Group helps large and mid-size companies transform their business models and accelerate performance through digital innovation. Operating under the tagline “Navigate with Confidence,” the group includes Rotation Digital (Digital Transformation, and Technology Advisory), Syssero (Workday and HR Technology Consulting), and QueBIT (Finance Technology Consulting & Advisory). Learn more at www.rotationdigital.com

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