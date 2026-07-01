Rotation Digital Announces Acquisition of InteGreat Solutions Into Syssero, Expanding Its HR Technology Practice

Rotation Digital helps businesses move from ambition to execution with clarity & structure. We deliver innovative, end-to-end digital technology services across the entire back-office stack, empowering front-office teams to achieve a step-change in business performance. From pre-deployment to long-term support, Syssero exists to fulfill your HR technology support needs and ensure your systems are built to evolve with you.

The acquisition brings InteGreat's multi-platform HR expertise into Rotation Digital, growing Syssero's practice into Rippling, Paylocity, UKG, ADP, and more.

Bringing InteGreat into the Rotation Digital family is not just a growth move. It empowers our clients with more options and it empowers our own people with more depth. We are evolving.” — Joe Kwasiniewski

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rotation Digital Technologies Group today announced the acquisition of InteGreat Solutions, an HR technology consulting firm led by Tara Palmerton. The InteGreat team will join Syssero, the Group’s HR technology consulting company, deepening its capabilities across a broader range of platforms and expanding the Group’s ability to serve HR leaders navigating complex technology decisions.The move is the latest step in Rotation Digital’s growth as a technology advisory group . Since acquiring Syssero and QueBIT, the Group has been building a family of specialized consulting firms, each purpose-built for its domain and united by a shared belief: that the best outcomes come from independent expertise, not vendor allegiance. This acquisition deepens that foundation in HR technology.With InteGreat joining the fold, Syssero’s practice now spans Workday, Rippling , Paylocity, UKG, ADP, and other leading HR platforms. The expanded scope reflects the Group’s commitment to meeting clients where they are, across the full range of HR technology decisions, from selection and implementation through ongoing optimization. Syssero’s Workday practice remains a core and central part of the business.Like the Syssero team, the professionals at InteGreat came to their craft through years working inside HR functions and the platforms themselves. That shared orientation is foundational to how Rotation Digital builds its companies: practitioners first, with the kind of credibility that can only come from having done the work.“Syssero has earned its reputation as a Workday practice, and that is not changing. But the team we have built is multifaceted and multidimensional, and the clients we serve deserve that full range. Bringing InteGreat into the Rotation Digital family is not just a growth move. It empowers our clients with more options and it empowers our own people with more depth. We are evolving, and all of it is in the service of the people we work with and those we have yet to meet.”-Joe Kwasniewski, Chief Growth Office, Rotation Digital“The InteGreat team built something we are incredibly proud of, grounded in real HR experience and a commitment to helping professionals get the most from the technology they rely on every day. Our mission has always been to bridge the gap between people and systems, making technology more accessible, effective, and empowering for HR teams and business leaders. Joining Syssero and the broader Rotation Digital family allows us to advance that mission at greater scale, alongside a team that shares our belief in making technology work for the people who depend on it. We’re not changing who we are. We are growing into what we always wanted to become.”- Tara Palmerton, Founder, InteGreat SolutionsThe InteGreat team will integrate fully into Syssero’s operations. Clients of both firms can expect continuity of service and an expanded range of capabilities as the combined team comes together under the Rotation Digital Technologies Group.About Rotation Digital Technologies GroupRotation Digital is a PE-backed technology advisory firm and the parent company of the Rotation Digital Technologies Group, which includes Syssero (HR technology consulting) and QueBIT (finance analytics). Rotation Digital helps mid-market companies make confident, independent technology decisions. The firm advises, implements, and manages, without the conflict of interest that comes from selling software. Navigate with Confidence.About SysseroSyssero is an HR technology consulting firm and a Rotation Digital company. The Syssero team is made up of HR professionals who have spent their careers working inside the systems they now help others implement, optimize, and manage. From platform selection through long-term adoption, Syssero partners with HR leaders to make their technology actually work.

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