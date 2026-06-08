SDDOT Seeks Public Input for Proposed Interstate 90 Grading, Surfacing, and Structure Replacement Project in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release:

Monday, June 8, 2026

Contact:

David Burwitz, Consultant Management Engineer, 605-202-5960

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will hold a public meeting open house on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. to inform area residents of the proposed Interstate 90 grading, surfacing, and structure replacement project in Sioux Falls. The proposed I-90 project runs from Interstate 29 (exit 396) to Cliff Avenue (exit 399) and east of Interstate 229 (exit 400).

The public meeting open house will be held at the Special Olympics South Dakota Unify Center located at 800 E. I-90 Ln. in Sioux Falls. The public meeting open house will be informal, allowing for one-on-one discussions with design staff. A short presentation will take place after 5:30 p.m.

Individuals needing assistance, pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), should contact the SDDOT ADA Coordinator (605-773-3540) two business days prior to the meeting in order to ensure accommodations are available. For any in-person meeting, notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that the meeting is being held in a physically accessible location.

Representatives from SDDOT will be available to answer questions, discuss the project, and receive community input. Information will be available on the acquisition of right-of-way.

The purpose of the meeting is to provide information and gather public input. Area residents, business owners, and daily commuters are encouraged to attend and participate in the public meeting open house. This project is being developed in compliance with state and federal environmental regulations.

For those who cannot attend the open house or desire additional information on the proposed project, information is available online at https://dot.sd.gov/projects-studies/projects/public-meetings/#079C. The website also allows for online written comments to be submitted. Written comments about the public meeting will be accepted until Friday, July 10, 2026.

For more information, contact David Burwitz, Consultant Management Engineer at 605-202-5960 or David.Burwitz@state.sd.us.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

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