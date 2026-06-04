Multiple Chip Seal and Fog Seal Projects Scheduled to Begin in the Pierre Area (1)

For Immediate Release:

Thursday, June 4, 2026

Contact:

Dean VanDeWiele, Pierre Area Engineer, 605-773-5294

PIERRE, S.D. - On Monday, June 8, 2026, crews will begin a chip seal and fog seal project on several routes in the Pierre area. Weather dependent, the contractor will move from one project to the next in the following scheduled order:

S.D. Highway 20 – Project begins at the north Hoven city limit and ends at the south city limit;

U.S. Highway 212 – Project begins at the east Gettysburg city limit and ends nine miles east of Lebanon at the Potter/Faulk county line;

S.D. Highway 1804 – Project begins north of the Onida grade and ends two miles east of the Sutton curve at the Agar grade;

S.D. Highway 34 – Project begins one-half mile west of Canning Road and ends one mile east of North Bend Road at the Hughes/Hyde county line;

S.D. Highway 1806 – Project begins at the intersection with the Stanley/Lyman County Line Road and ends at the intersection with S.D. Highway 273; and

S.D. Highway 63 – Project begins at the intersection with Highway 34 (four corners) and ends at the south end of the Cheyenne River Bridge.

During the project, traffic will be reduced to one lane and guided with the use of flaggers and a pilot car. Delays up to 15 minutes should be expected while traveling through the work area during daytime hours.

Loose gravel and fresh oil will be present in the project area for two weeks. Traffic is advised to reduce speed or use an alternate route during this time.

The prime contractor on this $3.6 million project is Bituminous Pacing, Inc. out of Ortonville MN. The overall project completion date is Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.

About SDDOT:

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For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

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