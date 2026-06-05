Informational Meeting Scheduled for Spearfish (Exit 10) Reconstruction Project on Interstate 90

For Immediate Release:

Friday, June 5, 2026

Contact:

Zach Kuhn, Project Engineer, 605-641-8149

SPEARFISH, S.D. – On Thursday, June 18, 2026, the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) in collaboration with the project contractor, Tru-Form Construction, Inc., will hold an informational meeting to discuss the upcoming reconstruction project at Spearfish (exit 10) on Interstate 90. This reconstruction project includes modifying the exit 10 intersection and adding new traffic signals and luminaires.

The informational meeting, which will include construction timelines and traffic changes, is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. in the large conference room at Hudson Hall, located at 222 W. Hudson St. in Spearfish.

Individuals needing assistance, pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), should contact the SDDOT ADA Coordinator (605-773-3540) two business days prior to the meeting in order to ensure accommodations are available. For any in-person meeting, notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that the meeting is being held in a physically accessible location.

The informational meeting is designed to share overall construction project details, traffic flow, and to answer questions for members of the public including impacted residents, local businesses, and emergency service personnel. The meeting will be informal, with opportunities for one‑on‑one conversations with SDDOT engineering staff.

Weather dependent, the exit 10 reconstruction project is scheduled to begin on Monday, June 22, 2026.

A 2024 traffic study identified safety concerns and traffic challenges in this area, particularly due to the closely spaced intersections. Based on this analysis, a Reduced Conflict Intersection (RCI) was selected to improve safety and traffic flow while still allowing for future interchange improvements. The design is intended to reduce the risk of severe crashes and support traffic growth through approximately 2038. The updated intersection is designed to accommodate all types of vehicles, including large trucks and trailers.

Find additional project information, including video animation of the RCI traffic configuration, on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/i-90exit10.

The prime contractor for this $1.3 million project is Tru-Form Construction, Inc. of Black Hawk, SD. The overall project completion date is Friday, Nov. 20, 2026.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

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