Morphisec Recognized for Fourth Consecutive Year in Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Workspace Security

Recognition Highlights Automated Moving Target Defense (AMTD) as Organizations Prioritize Prevention-First Security

AI accelerates attack speed and sophistication. Stopping attacks before execution is essential, reflecting demand for proactive controls to reduce risk early.” — Ron Reinfeld, CEO

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Morphisec , the global leader in prevention-first cybersecurity and anti-ransomware protection, today announced it has been recognized as a Representative Vendor for Automated Moving Target Defense (AMTD) in the GartnerHype Cycle™ for Workspace Security, 20261. This marks the fourth consecutive year Morphisec has been recognized in Gartner annual report examining emerging and maturing technologies shaping the future of workspace security.According to Gartner, workspace security is undergoing a significant transformation as organizations expand protection beyond devices to encompass employees, contractors and AI agents operating across endpoints, identities, applications and cloud services. The report notes that generative AI is simultaneously accelerating attacker capabilities while driving new security innovations designed to strengthen cyber resilience.In the report, Gartner describes Automated Moving Target Defense as “security approach that continuously randomizes and reconﬁgures system resources at runtime, such as process memory layout, binaries and network paths, to make endpoints and workloads unpredictable and signiﬁcantly harder for attackers to probe, persist in or exploit.”1 Additionally, the report notes that AMTD helps organizations counter fileless, in-memory and identity-driven attacks that increasingly bypass traditional detection-based defenses."Cybersecurity teams are facing a new reality where AI is accelerating the speed, scale and sophistication of attacks," said Ron Reinfeld, CEO and Co-Founder of Morphisec. "Detection remains important, but organizations increasingly recognize that stopping attacks before they execute is essential. We believe our continued recognition in Gartner's Hype Cycle reflects growing market demand for proactive security controls that reduce risk before damage occurs."The Gartner report highlights several key business benefits associated with AMTD, including limiting ransomware and destructive attack impact, supporting proactive security control requirements, and reducing incident response workloads by blocking attacks before execution.Morphisec's prevention-first platform leverages patented Automated Moving Target Defense technology to continuously morph memory and runtime environments, preventing attackers from successfully exploiting vulnerabilities, executing ransomware, or deploying fileless malware. The platform complements existing endpoint protection, EDR, XDR and zero trust investments by adding a hard-to-bypass prevention layer that operates before detection and response processes begin.The recognition comes as organizations face increasing pressure to defend against sophisticated ransomware campaigns, credential-based attacks, and AI-assisted threats that exploit weaknesses faster than traditional security controls can respond."Organizations can no longer rely exclusively on identifying threats after they've entered the environment," added Reinfeld. "The future of cybersecurity requires a layered and proactive strategy that combines visibility, detection and prevention. AMTD delivers a fundamentally different approach by making systems unpredictable to attackers while remaining transparent to users and IT operations."To learn more about Gartner assessment of emerging workspace security technologies and the role of Automated Moving Target Defense, security leaders and practitioners can download a complimentary copy of the report.1Gartner, Hype Cycle for Workspace Security, 2026, Franz Hinner, 2 June 2026.Gartner and Hype Cycle are trademarks of Gartner, Inc., and/or its affiliates.Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.About MorphisecMorphisec is the global leader in prevention‑first cybersecurity and anti‑ransomware protection, delivering preemptive cyber defense that stops advanced attacks before execution. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in New York, Morphisec protects millions of endpoints across the finance, healthcare, manufacturing, and technology sectors, reducing dwell time, false positives, and incident response costs. With its Ransomware‑Free Guarantee and commitment to adaptive cyber resilience, Morphisec is redefining how enterprises stay protected in an AI‑accelerated world. Learn more at www.morphisec.com

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