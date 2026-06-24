Morphisec and DataGroupIT Team Up to Protect African Organizations from Ransomware and AI-Powered Threats

William Stevens Director Morphisec Channel Sales and Werner Lindermann CEO Data GroupIT

New prevention-first cybersecurity technology equips African enterprises with scalable, lightweight defenses against modern ransomware and AI-driven threats

Our partnership with DataGroupIT aligns with our mission to deliver proactive and scalable protection that outpaces the rapidly evolving threat environment.” — Willam Stevens, Director of Channel Sales

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Morphisec , the global leader in prevention-first cybersecurity solutions, today announced its partnership with DataGroupIT (DGIT), Africa’s foremost value-added distributor of cybersecurity services. This collaboration extends Morphisec’s industry leading prevention-first technology, Automated Moving Target Defense (AMTD), to African enterprises, addressing the unique cybersecurity challenges across the continent.Tackling Africa’s Evolving Cyber Threat LandscapeAfrica is undergoing rapid digital transformation, with businesses increasingly adopting hybrid infrastructures and cloud technologies. However, this growth has coincided with a surge in sophisticated cyberattacks. Ransomware incidents alone saw significant increases across key regions like South Africa and Nigeria, while resource-constrained organizations face heightened risks from AI-driven threats, including fileless malware and advanced phishing schemes.Traditional detection-and-response tools are struggling to keep pace with this rapidly evolving threat landscape. Morphisec and DataGroupIT’s partnership ensures African enterprises now have access to prevention-first solutions that stop attacks before they cause harm.“Our partnership with DataGroupIT aligns with our mission to deliver proactive and scalable protection that outpaces the rapidly evolving threat environment,” said William Stevens, Director of Channels at Morphisec. “With Morphisec, African enterprises can achieve operational resilience by stopping attacks before they occur, ensuring business continuity in a high-risk era.”Revolutionary Prevention-First TechnologyMorphisec’s AMTD technology sets the standard for proactive endpoint security by dynamically shifting the attack surface, making it virtually impossible for attackers to exploit vulnerabilities. Unlike traditional tools, this prevention-first approach eliminates performance slowdowns, reduces operational complexity, and ensures seamless deployment across hybrid IT environments, including legacy infrastructure.Key capabilities include:• Proactive prevention of advanced threats, including ransomware, AI-driven attacks, fileless malware, polymorphic attacks, and zero-day exploits.• Seamless integration with existing Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) platforms and critical cybersecurity solutions, fortifying endpoint defenses while eliminating gaps.• Reduced alert fatigue and operational overhead for lean IT and security teams, enabling a focus on critical priorities.• Lightweight architecture that minimizes resource consumption and ensures quick deployment, even in hybrid and resource-constrained environments.• Scalable support for hybrid, legacy, and cloud-native systems, making it adaptable to Africa’s diverse infrastructure needs.Expanding Coverage Across AfricaThrough DGIT’s extensive distribution network, Morphisec’s solutions will now be available in key regions, including South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, the SADC region, Côte d’Ivoire, and beyond.This partnership leverages DGIT’s deep regional expertise and tailored cybersecurity services to ensure organizations can successfully adopt prevention-first technology at scale.“The collaboration with Morphisec brings world-class cybersecurity technology to African enterprises at a pivotal moment,” said Werner Lindemann, CEO of DataGroupIT. “The combination of prevention-first innovation and our in-depth understanding of African business needs empowers companies to reduce risks and build trust while navigating digital transformation.”Real-World Impact for African OrganizationsWith the Morphisec–DGIT partnership, African organizations now have access to the same industry-leading technologies trusted by global enterprises. Whether it’s addressing the challenges of ransomware or protecting hybrid environments, the impact is measurable.About MorphisecMorphisec is the global leader in prevention-first cybersecurity and anti-ransomware protection, delivering proactive endpoint and application security with its groundbreaking Automated Moving Target Defense technology. Trusted by millions of endpoints globally, Morphisec preemptively stops advanced threats, including zero-days, fileless attacks, and ransomware, before any damage occurs. Learn more at www.morphisec.com About DataGroupITDataGroupIT (DGIT) is Africa’s leading value-added distributor of cybersecurity solutions, enabling secure business growth through expert-led services. With a footprint spanning South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, and beyond, DGIT specializes in delivering tailored, scalable, and ROI-driven cybersecurity solutions to meet Africa’s unique needs. Learn more at www.datagroupit.com Ready to empower your enterprise with prevention-first cybersecurity? Schedule a Demo to see Morphisec’s technology in action.• Contact DGIT for a no-cost consultation on tackling AI-driven and ransomware threats: www.datagroupit.com/contact

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