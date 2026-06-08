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Monday, June 8, 2026

CANADA, July 6 - Note: All times local

9:35 a.m. The Prime Minister will deliver remarks at the installation ceremony of the 31st Governor General of Canada, the Honourable Louise Arbour.

Senate of Canada
2 Rideau Street

Note for media:

11:35 a.m. The Prime Minister will attend a ceremony at the National War Memorial with the 31st Governor General of Canada, the Honourable Louise Arbour.

Notes for media:

  • Open coverage

  • Media wishing to cover the event must be accredited with the Canadian Parliamentary Press Gallery.
  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 10:30 a.m.

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Monday, June 8, 2026

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