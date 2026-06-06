Prime Minister Carney to travel to France, Ireland, and the 2026 G7 Leaders’ Summit to deepen Canada’s partnerships across trade, defence, and technology

CANADA, June 6 - In a more dangerous and divided world, Canada’s government is focused on what we can control. We are building our strength at home and diversifying our partnerships abroad. Canada is forging a dense web of new connections – leading with Canadian values to create greater certainty, security, and prosperity.

To advance this mission, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, announced that he will travel from June 11 to 17, 2026, for bilateral visits to France and Ireland and to participate in the 2026 G7 Leaders’ Summit. During these visits, the Prime Minister will work with our allies and partners to address pressing global challenges and unlock new opportunities for collaboration. He will catalyse new investment into Canada, deepen trade and security partnerships with Europe, and catalyse new opportunities for Canadian workers and industries.

The Prime Minister will first visit Paris, France, where he will meet with President Emmanuel Macron to deepen the Canada-France partnership in key sectors such as trade, defence, artificial intelligence (AI), quantum technologies, and critical minerals. They will advance progress on key commercial and industrial partnerships, including in aerospace, defence and security, critical minerals, and advanced technologies. The Prime Minister will meet with leading business leaders to position Canada as a key partner on trade and investment.

In Ireland, Prime Minister Carney will visit Dublin to meet with the Taoiseach of Ireland, Micheál Martin. This will be the first bilateral visit to Ireland by a Canadian Prime Minister in nearly a decade. The Prime Minister will then visit County Mayo, where he will meet with the President of Ireland, Catherine Connolly. During his time in Ireland, he will focus on deepening Canada and Ireland’s longstanding cultural and people-to-people ties and expanding ties across agri-food, digital innovation, AI, pharmaceuticals, and climate.

The Prime Minister will then attend the 2026 G7 Leaders’ Summit in Évian, France, where he will deepen Canada’s international partnerships, building on progress achieved during Canada’s G7 Presidency last year. He will focus on Canada’s role and expertise as a reliable partner on economic security, clean energy, and emerging technologies, including AI and quantum.

In the past year, Canada has forged over 20 economic and security partnerships. Ireland, France, and our G7 allies are vital, long-standing partners to Canada. Working with them, we can build a better, more just, more prosperous world for all.

Quote

“Ireland and France are two of Canada’s closest and longest-standing partners. In an increasingly uncertain world, we are deepening these ties – and those across the G7 – to build greater certainty, security, and prosperity for Canadians and our partners across the globe.” The Rt. Hon. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada

Quick facts

The Prime Minister’s visit to Paris will build on his previous bilateral visit to France in March 2025 – his first official bilateral visit as Prime Minister. Canada and France have a long shared history and a commitment to protecting common bonds in our culture and the French language. In 2025, bilateral merchandise trade between Canada and France totalled $15.2 billion, with Canadian exports to France valued at $5 billion and imports at $10.2 billion.

This will be Prime Minister Carney’s first official visit to Ireland and the first official visit to County Mayo by a Canadian Prime Minister. In 2025, bilateral merchandise trade between Canada and Ireland totalled $6 billion, with Canadian exports to Ireland valued at $1.1 billion and imports at $4.9 billion.

The G7 Leaders’ Summit is an annual forum that brings together government leaders from the world’s most advanced economies and democracies to discuss and collaborate on global economic, security, and geopolitical issues.

With 16 free trade agreements across 51 countries, Canada has preferential access to 1.5 billion consumers representing two-thirds of global GDP.

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