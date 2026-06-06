Prime Minister Carney speaks with President of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto

CANADA, June 6 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the President of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto.

Prime Minister Carney and President Subianto discussed the impacts of the conflict in the Middle East on energy markets and the global economy.

The Prime Minister and the President identified opportunities to deepen trade and investment ties between Canada and Indonesia, building on the anticipated ratification of the Canada-Indonesia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). The CEPA, signed in September, is Canada’s first-ever bilateral trade agreement with an ASEAN country. This agreement will reduce trade barriers, create a more transparent and predictable environment for trade and investment, and open new opportunities for Canadian workers and industries in sectors such as clean technology, agri-food, infrastructure, critical minerals, and financial services.

Once the CEPA is fully implemented, over 95% of current Canadian exports to Indonesia will have tariffs either reduced or fully eliminated, making Canadian exports – such as wheat, potash, wood, and soybeans – far more competitive in Indonesia.

Prime Minister Carney underlined work to accelerate negotiations towards concluding a Canada-ASEAN free trade agreement in 2026 and welcomed Indonesia’s continued support for advancing this shared objective.

Prime Minister Carney and President Subianto agreed to remain in close contact.