Aiming for Excellence: Safety Specialist Stands Out in Marksmanship

SAN ANTONIO – Standing on the firing line, Master Sgt. Justin Sonan relied on years of training and disciplined execution as he drew his M-17 pistol and shot at targets down range during the Governor’s Twenty competition. Sonan, an occupational safety specialist for the 149th Fighter Wing, has been competing in the Governors Twenty since 2023, winning two reward tabs from the rifle category, and one in the pistol match. “The purpose of this program is to spread the knowledge of marksmanship skills that more experienced shooters have learned over their time in the service. Once I found out that the Texas National Guard had a shooting program or competition that I could do, I thought – why not try it out? I went to one of the matches and here I am now,” said Sonan. Though Sonan competed in both state and regional marksmanship competitions, the irony is that Sonan’s expertise is in safety. “I’m not in security forces or a battlefield airman. This isn’t something I do as my Air Force job. I felt pretty accomplished being able to represent – you know – not only the state of Texas but the Air National Guard, and our wing,” Sonan said with a smile. To Sonan, the events aren’t just a competition, it’s a learning experience that can provide novel shooters an opportunity to improve their skills. The skills they gain are not limited to the guns down range, but also to the teamwork they build throughout the competition. “Getting more of our Air Guard members out to participate with the Army I feel like the camaraderie that we build – the joint operation environment, it's something that any member of the Air National Guard has a good opportunity to learn more and gain more skills,” said Sonan. The Governors Twenty competition is a state level marksmanship competition that’s run by the National Guard, and available to service members from the Air National Guard, Army National Guard, as well as the State Guard. Members in all levels of expertise are invited to participate, the event encouraging guardsmen to share the knowledge of marksmanship and grow as a ready-force. “Yes it is a competition,” Sonan said. “But it’s more than just competing. It’s learning.” For Texas, the reward is a tab that can be worn on their service uniform, and Sonan wears one proudly above his duty identifier patch. Sonan proves that service members are capable beyond their specialties, demonstrating that readiness and lethality is part of being an Airman.