Army Supply Specialist brings logistic support to highly specialized medical activity

VICENZA, Italy — When Cpl. Kaden Morrow enlisted in the Army five years ago, he had one goal in mind: to see the world. Today, that goal has taken him more than 4,000 miles from his hometown in Georgia to northern Italy, where he serves as the Unit Supply Specialist for Veterinary Readiness Activity, Italy.

As a 92Y Unit Supply Specialist, Morrow is responsible for ensuring Soldiers have the equipment and supplies they need to accomplish the mission. While supply specialists are found throughout the Army, his assignment to a medical organization has provided experiences that many in his military occupational specialty never encounter.

"My previous assignments were completely different," Morrow said. "When I arrived here, I had to learn an entirely new system and become familiar with medical equipment I'd never worked with before."

Unlike many Army units that rely on the Global Combat Support System-Army, Veterinary Readiness Activity, Italy uses the Defense Medical Logistics Standard Support system, requiring Morrow to quickly adapt to a new way of managing equipment and supplies.

Rather than seeing the learning curve as an obstacle, he embraced it.

"I asked a lot of questions," he said. "I wanted to understand what the equipment was, how it was used and why it was important. It gave me a much broader understanding of what the Army does and how logistics supports different missions."

Before arriving in Italy, Morrow served with the 103rd Intelligence and Electronic Warfare Battalion, where he supported military intelligence operations. Working in both intelligence and medical organizations has expanded his knowledge far beyond what he expected when he first enlisted.

"Every assignment teaches you something different," Morrow said. "The more experiences you have, the more well-rounded you become."

Supporting Veterinary Readiness Activity, Italy also means supporting teams spread across Europe. The organization has personnel located throughout Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom and Turkey, making communication and coordination an important part of Morrow's daily responsibilities.

"It can definitely be challenging when you don't see everyone face-to-face," he said. "But when everyone communicates and works together, it makes the mission much easier. It also builds stronger relationships across the organization."

Although his work keeps him busy, Morrow has also taken advantage of living overseas. Exploring Italy and traveling throughout Europe has allowed him to fulfill the reason he joined the Army in the first place.

"I wanted the opportunity to experience different places and different cultures," he said. "Being stationed in Italy has allowed me to do that."

Looking back on his career, Morrow encourages junior Soldiers to stay patient and make the most of every assignment.

"Don't think where you are today is where you'll always be," he said. "Keep working, keep learning and take advantage of every opportunity. You can create your own path if you're willing to put in the effort."

For Morrow, every new assignment has been another chance to grow professionally while supporting the Army's public health mission across the European theater.

Veterinary Readiness Activity, Italy delivers veterinary medical and public health support across the U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command areas of responsibility. Its Soldiers perform a unique mission that includes food protection inspections, veterinary care for government-owned animals, operational support and public health programs that help protect the military food supply and contribute to force health protection. Through these efforts, the organization plays a vital role in sustaining readiness and supporting military operations across two combatant commands.