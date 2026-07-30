Fighter weapons certification in Europe through COMBAT ARCHER UK 2026

After two weeks of high-end, tactical air and missile training, the U.S. Air Force’s COMBAT ARCHER UK ‘26 concluded July 24, 2026, with the combat certification of the USAF’s 492nd and 493rd Fighter Squadrons stationed at RAF Lakenheath, England.

Led by U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa, alongside Royal Air Force F-35s, the exercise paired a Florida-based evaluation unit, the 83rd Fighter Weapons Squadron, with active USAFE-AFAFRICA F-35 and F-15 units to certify fighter pilots and ground crews for combat operations.

The fighter squadrons were supported by the 351st Aerial Refueling Squadron, from RAF Mildenhall and the 83rd Fighter Weapons Squadron from Tyndall Air Force Base.

COMBAT ARCHER UK ‘26 focused on air-to-air, weapons system evaluation training scenarios ensuring high-end combat readiness for global operations. In accordance with Chief of Staff of the Air Force directives, operational units are required to certify in all aspects of air-to-air weapons system employment prior to executing real-world taskings. Exercises like COMBAT ARCHER UK ‘26 further confirm USAFE-AFAFRICA units are postured and ready as a credible force to assure, deter, and defend in an increasingly complex security environment.

"Across the command we know we have pockets of lessons learned, and exercising them together in a challenging environment, before the time of need, gives us a strategic advantage,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Jason Hinds, USAFE-AFAFRICA commander. “Exercises like COMBAT ARCHER UK ’26 ensure tactical proficiency, readiness of our maintainers and operators, and confidence in the weapon system.”

During the exercise, ground crews and pilots gained valuable experience employing air-to-air missiles and aerial gun weapons. While maintenance personnel focused on building, loading and arming munitions onto aircraft, aircrew’s ground training focused on determining appropriate payloads for their assigned realistic combat scenarios. All training culminated in live fires where pilots executed weapons employment on airborne targets.

“It’s a chance, in a controlled environment, for pilots to actually experience what live weapons employment looks like,” said Capt. Thomas Holmes, 48th Fighter Wing project officer and 493rd Fighter Squadron pilot. “Exercises like COMBAT ARCHER UK really hone those air-to-air skills. There is no substitute for that kind of training.”

RAF F-35s executed critical beyond-visual-range weapons scenarios, directly synchronizing allied tactics, techniques, and procedures to forge deeper trust and operational confidence.

Specialized certification training like COMBAT ARCHER UK ‘26 ensures forces are ready, lethal and postured to safeguard against any threat to U.S. interests in Europe and around the globe. The exercise supplied crucial data to system engineers, allowing them to improve aircraft and munition guidance systems for the USAF.

The 83rd FWS evaluated both the ground and air components of weapons employment while simultaneously using traceable air-to-air missiles that allow for detailed analysis of telemetry data in real time. The integration of U.S. Air Force 4th and 5th generation fighters alongside RAF aircraft allows forces to test their ability to provide and sustain combat operations in a realistic training environment alongside Allies and partners. USAFE-AFAFRICA remains steadfast in seeking cost effective, advanced training opportunities to enhance mobility, deployment, and employment capabilities to guarantee the delivery of decisive global combat airpower.

USAFE-AFAFRICA maintains ready and decisive combat power in support of Joint Force global operations. Exercises such as COMBAT ARCHER UK ‘26 enhance combined military operations, decisive combat power and modern warfighting.