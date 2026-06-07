JIATF 401 Validates Next-Generation Counter-Drone Technology at Yuma
The long-range counter-UAS platform, capable of 24/7 automated sensing, successfully completed a rigorous series of operational tests against varied UAS flight profiles. The system demonstrated its ability to detect, track, identify and defeat threats at extended ranges. The two-day event showcased advanced technological capabilities designed to identify and counter drone threats near the southern border.
“During our visit to Yuma, we evaluated the Sky Valor system against rigorous threat scenarios based on feedback from warfighters and border agents at the southern border,” saidJose Gonzalez, a Customs and Border Protection liaison officerembedded with JIATF-401. “Having an effective non-kinetic defeat option is a crucial component of strong, layered, counter-drone capabilities at thesouthern border.”
During the demonstration, operators tested the Sky Valor system’s integrated suite of capabilities. The evaluation validated the system's advanced non-kinetic defeat tools and electronic warfare mitigation techniques designed to safely and effectively neutralize sUAS threats with low collateral impact. This system provides another tool as part of a layered defense to counter drone threats in the homeland.
“It was a team effort to get the Sky Valor system to Yuma and validate it for operational use,” said Lt. Col. Alejandro Elizalde, southern border team lead for JIATF-401 response division. “A whole-of-government approach is crucial to maintain a strong counter-drone defense across all 1,954 miles of the southern border.”
The successful completion of this demonstration marks a significant milestone in validating next-generation counter-UAS technologies. JIATF-401 continues to rapidly deliver top-tier counter-drone capabilities to warfighters while incorporating operational feedback to guide future technological development.
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