1st Armored Division performs Bradley qualification in Poland

Drawsko Combined Training Center, Poland — Soldiers assigned to the 6th Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Division conducted M2A3 and M3A3 (Bradley) infantry fighting vehicle gunnery range qualifications on June 1–2, 2026, near Drawsko Combined Training Center, Poland.

The gunnery range provided Bradley crews the opportunity to sharpen technical proficiency, strengthen cohesion, and maintain combat readiness. Throughout the qualification, Soldiers engaged a variety of targets using the Bradley platform while conducting weapon zeroing and qualification tables.

“This gunnery helps us build proficiency with our weapon systems and helps the team build cohesion,” said U.S. Army Cpl. Roddy F. Rodriguez, a Bradley gunner assigned to 6th Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Division. “If anything were to happen, we can work together under stress without stepping on each other's toes.”

Rodriguez illustrated that the training also allows crews to identify equipment deficiencies before they become larger operational issues.

“The benefit of being out here on this range is improving readiness and finding issues with the weapon system or the vehicle itself,” Rodriguez said. “It helps us identify problems and fix them so there isn’t a future situation.”

As the platoon sergeant’s gunner, Rodriguez is responsible for maintaining proficiency on the Bradley’s weapon systems while assisting with vehicle maintenance and supporting communication within the crew.

“I assist my driver with maintenance, I also conduct maintenance on the weapon system to make sure it's operational at all times,” Rodriguez said. “When the platoon sergeant is out, I have to step up and communicate with my driver and maintain control of the vehicle if needed.”

For noncommissioned officers, the qualification range also serves as a venue to develop and mentor soldiers to overcome challenges.

“Everything you go through in your career can help someone else, “ said U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Mickeal Smith, a cavalry scout and Bradley commander assigned to 6th Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Division. “My experiences also allow me to mentor younger Soldiers and help them overcome challenges that I’ve already faced.”

“We must be ready and capable to overcome challenges by taking everything as a learning experience,” Smith added.”That allows Soldiers to adapt, overcome, and get back into the fight.”

As a Bradley commander, Smith’s primary responsibility is ensuring his crew understands their duties and the mission objectives necessary for success.

“My job is to make sure my crew understands what they need to do and that they have clear guidance on the mission and the desired end state,” Smith said. “That way, we can accomplish the mission effectively.”

The Drawsko Training Area provides expansive maneuver space and realistic training conditions that allow armored units to conduct complex live-fire exercises and weapons qualifications. Training in Poland also enables Soldiers to operate in unfamiliar environments while strengthening interoperability with NATO allies and partners across Europe.

“We’re out here honing our craft and focusing on our platforms,” Smith illustrated. “As an experienced noncommissioned officer, I’m passionate about training the Army’s next generation of warfighters.”

The 1st Armored Division continues to train across the eastern flank in support of NATO allies and partners, demonstrating V Corps’ commitment to readiness, deterrence, and collective defense throughout the region.