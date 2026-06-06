MaineDOT to Replace Moosehorn Bridge in Charlotte

Drivers should plan for detours.

CHARLOTTE – June 5, 2026 — Starting on June 15, the Maine Department of Transportation (MaineDOT) will close the Moosehorn Bridge in Charlotte until November 2026 for a bridge replacement project.

Traffic will be detoured around local roads: Charlotte Road, Station Road, Ridge Road, Upper Cross Road, and Route 214.

Message boards and detour signs are in place to inform drivers of the detour.

Work is expected to be completed by Spring 2027.

The contractor on this project is Eurovia Atlantic Coast/Northeast Construction of Bangor, Maine.

The contract amount is $2,240,840.00.

MaineDOT appreciates the understanding and patience of the traveling public during this closure period.