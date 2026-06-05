World Environment Day 2026: A Call for Climate Action

On World Environment Day, celebrated in 2026 under the theme of climate action, UNESCO reaffirms the vital role of World Heritage in protecting our planet’s natural and cultural treasures. As climate pressures intensify, World Heritage sites remind us that safeguarding heritage and safeguarding the environment are inseparable goals.

Climate change is no longer a distant threat for World Heritage sites – its impacts are already visible across some of the world’s most iconic places. Coral reefs are affected by bleaching events due to warming oceans, glaciers inscribed on the World Heritage List are retreating rapidly, and prolonged droughts, floods and wildfires are placing increasing pressure on ecosystems, historic cities and archaeological sites alike.

The findings of the recent UNESCO report, People and nature in UNESCO-designated sites: Global and local contributions, show that every degree of warming avoided could halve the number of World Heritage sites, Biosphere Reserves and UNESCO Global Geoparks at risk. Yet if current trends continue, more than one quarter of these areas designated by UNESCO could reach critical and potentially irreversible tipping points by 2050.

Responding to these challenges requires urgent and coordinated action. While the 2023 Policy Document on Climate Action for World Heritage provides a framework for integrating climate action across the protection, conservation and management of World Heritage properties, numerous actions that enhance resilience and contribute mitigation and adaptation actions are already being implemented across many sites worldwide including those through the knowledge and practices of Indigenous Peoples and local communities. Heritage is impacted and threatened by climate change but is also an invaluable resource for climate action solutions.

From renewable energy initiatives and ecosystem restoration projects to community-led conservation efforts, World Heritage sites are demonstrating that safeguarding cultural and natural heritage can strengthen resilience to climate change, recover biodiversity and sustain local livelihoods.

"Beyond their outstanding value, these sites remind us of a fundamental truth: our future remains inseparable from that of the living world. To preserve them is choosing to protect what connects us, what sustains us and what will enable us, collectively, to build a more resilient and more united future.” Lazare Eloundou Assomo, Director of the UNESCO World Heritage Centre

The latest edition of World Heritage magazine explores these approaches and emerging practices, bringing together diverse perspectives and experiences that illuminate both the scale of today’s challenges and the pathways toward more sustainable futures.

On this World Environment Day, World Heritage highlights not only the urgency of climate action, but also the enduring knowledge, resilience and innovation of the communities working to safeguard some of the world’s most extraordinary places.