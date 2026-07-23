World Heritage Committee adopts a landmark strategy for Small Island Developing States

The 48th session of the World Heritage Committee, currently taking place in Busan, Republic of Korea, marks a historic milestone for Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

On Tuesday, 21 July, the Committee adopted the World Heritage Strategy for SIDS 2026–2034, with the presence of over 20 SIDS State Parties to the World Heritage Convention in the plenary room. A comprehensive roadmap backed by a budget of US$13 million, the Strategy ensures SIDS’ full participation in the World Heritage system, and addresses the many challenges affecting their cultural and natural heritage, including the impacts of climate change, the increasing frequency of natural disasters, as well as constraints in financial capacity.

Developed by UNESCO through an extensive consultation process involving all 39 SIDS States Parties , international experts, the Advisory Bodies and numerous partners, the strategy is built around four key priorities: strengthening environmental and climate resilience; preserving and enhancing human, technical and financial capacities; improving heritage governance and management; and fostering the engagement of local communities.

“With this strategy, UNESCO and the States Parties reaffirm their commitment to ensuring that no country is left behind in benefiting from the opportunities of the World Heritage Convention and addressing the challenges facing their World Heritage sites. It also reminds us that, beyond borders and geographical realities, the World Heritage Convention is founded on a shared ambition: to preserve humanity’s cultural and natural heritage and pass it on to future generations.” Nayef Al-Fayez, UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Culture

By placing communities, young people and women at the heart of its action, the strategy aims to make heritage a driver of sustainable development, resilience and inclusion by 2034. It will notably strengthen the integration of heritage into climate adaptation policies, reinforce national capacities for heritage management and conservation and support greater community participation in the protection and transmission of heritage.