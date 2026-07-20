Civil society: a key partner in safeguarding World Heritage

The Civil Society and World Heritage webpage provides key information and resources to support the engagement of civil society (including non-governmental organizations, community groups such as Indigenous Peoples, academic and professional institutions, media representatives, and other stakeholders) in the protection and management of World Heritage sites, while recognizing their essential contribution to the implementation of the World Heritage Convention.

The new webpage provides an overview of the World Heritage Convention, its governance framework, key international policy documents and reference materials, helping users better understand the World Heritage system and the role of civil society.

It also provides practical guidance on how civil society can contribute to the implementation of the Convention, including participation as observers at World Heritage Committee sessions, the submission of Third-Party Information, and engagement in Reactive Monitoring processes. Relevant resources and reference materials are also available to support these forms of participation.

Discover the resources available and explore how civil society can meaningfully contribute to the protection and preservation of our shared heritage worldwide.