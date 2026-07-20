Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,734 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 480,297 in the last 365 days.

Civil society: a key partner in safeguarding World Heritage

The Civil Society and World Heritage webpage provides key information and resources to support the engagement of civil society (including non-governmental organizations, community groups such as Indigenous Peoples, academic and professional institutions, media representatives, and other stakeholders) in the protection and management of World Heritage sites, while recognizing their essential contribution to the implementation of the World Heritage Convention.

The new webpage provides an overview of the World Heritage Convention, its governance framework, key international policy documents and reference materials, helping users better understand the World Heritage system and the role of civil society.

It also provides practical guidance on how civil society can contribute to the implementation of the Convention, including participation as observers at World Heritage Committee sessions, the submission of Third-Party Information, and engagement in Reactive Monitoring processes. Relevant resources and reference materials are also available to support these forms of participation.

Discover the resources available and explore how civil society can meaningfully contribute to the protection and preservation of our shared heritage worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Civil society: a key partner in safeguarding World Heritage

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.