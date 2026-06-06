SUSPECTS FLEEING WITH CHILDREN IN THEIR VEHICLES FACE SERIOUS CONSEQUENCES

June 5, 2026

Because of outrage over recent incidents in which suspects fled from law enforcement with children in their vehicles, Arkansas State Police (ASP) Col. Mike Hagar is calling on parents and caregivers to think first of the safety of the children in their care and pull over.

“As a father, I cannot fathom a parent making the decision to drive recklessly, much less flee from law enforcement, with their children in the vehicle,” Hagar said. “We have had a couple of pursuits recently that have rightfully appalled our Troopers and the public. I thank God the children were not injured. We feel compelled to take action to stop suspects from risking the lives of innocent children by fleeing.”

On Sunday, May 24, 2026, at approximately 3:15 p.m., an ASP Trooper attempted to stop a 2012 Toyota Highlander for a traffic violation. The driver failed to stop, and a pursuit ensued. The Trooper did not know children were in the vehicle.

The vehicle reached speeds in excess of 100 mph as it left the Camden city limits and continued south on Ouachita County Road 47. The suspect passed multiple vehicles and swerved into oncoming traffic. A Trooper was unsuccessful in two Tactical Vehicle Intervention (TVI) attempts.

After a lengthy pursuit, the suspect lost control in a curve, left the roadway, traveled through a yard, struck a light pole and overturned.

A Trooper immediately secured a 4-month-old infant that had been unrestrained and was ejected from the vehicle. Troopers worked quickly to safely remove three other children, all under the age of 6, from the vehicle, which was perilously close to live electrical wires.

“I could not be more proud of the way our Troopers performed their duties that day,” said Troop F Captain Rick Neill. “The suspect’s decisions placed four innocent victims in harm’s way. At any point during the pursuit, the suspect could have stopped. He refused to stop. The danger created that day was the direct result of the suspect’s actions. Our Troopers put the lives of those children first, setting aside their own personal safety.”

All four children were transported by ambulance to Ouachita County Medical Center for evaluation and treated for minor injuries. The mother of the children was notified and responded to the hospital.

The driver, Tyrice Fletcher, 28, of El Dorado, was taken into custody and transported to the Ouachita County Detention Center.

Troopers searched the vehicle and located a defaced firearm and illegal marijuana. Fletcher, a convicted felon, was charged with Felony Fleeing, Possession of a Defaced Firearm, Possession of Firearm by Certain Persons, four counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Minor, Criminal Mischief, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, four counts of No Child Passenger Restraint, Reckless Driving, No Driver’s License, No Seatbelt and Improper Passing on the Left.

“When a suspect chooses to flee from law enforcement at high speeds, the danger to the public is immediate and serious,” Hagar said. “Troopers act as quickly as possible to protect the lives of innocent motorists by bringing these dangerous incidents to an end. We stand by our pursuit policies. We will continue to hold offenders accountable. When suspects have children in their vehicles, they should be punished accordingly.”