New Haven Barracks / VCOR x2
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B5002442
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kelsey Dobson
STATION: VSP New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 06/5/2026 at approximately 2302 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: South Bingham Street, Cornwall
VIOLATION: VCOR x2
ACCUSED: Gary Ryan Atwood
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cornwall, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, the Vermont State Police – New Haven Barracks received a report of a noise disturbance at a residence on South Bingham Street, in Cornwall, VT. The State Police responded and found Atwood to be violating two active conditions of release.
Atwood was placed under arrest for Violation of Conditions of Release. Atwood was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Atwood was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court to answer to the above charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/8/2026
COURT: Addison County Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Kelsey Dobson (426)
Vermont State Police
Troop “B”, New Haven Barracks
Tel: (802) 388-4919
kelsey.dobson@vermont.gov
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