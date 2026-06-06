New Haven Barracks / VCOR x2

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26B5002442

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kelsey Dobson

STATION: VSP New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 06/5/2026 at approximately 2302 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: South Bingham Street, Cornwall

VIOLATION: VCOR x2

ACCUSED: Gary Ryan Atwood

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cornwall, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, the Vermont State Police – New Haven Barracks received a report of a noise disturbance at a residence on South Bingham Street, in Cornwall, VT. The State Police responded and found Atwood to be violating two active conditions of release.

Atwood was placed under arrest for Violation of Conditions of Release. Atwood was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Atwood was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court to answer to the above charge.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/8/2026

COURT: Addison County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Kelsey Dobson (426)

Vermont State Police

Troop “B”, New Haven Barracks

Tel: (802) 388-4919

kelsey.dobson@vermont.gov