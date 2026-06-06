Derby Barracks / Motor vehicle and horse collision

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 26A5003087

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 06/05/2026 2151 hours

STREET: VT Route 5A (Willoughby Lake Road)

TOWN: Brownington

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: South of Pepin Road

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Dean Burns

AGE: 66

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodbury, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Impala

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Hood, windshield, roof

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police, Orleans Ambulance, and Orleans Fire Department were dispatched to a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a car and a horse on VT Route 5A, Willoughby Lake Road, in the Town of Brownington, VT.

Responders arrived on scene and learned that the operator of the vehicle, Dean Burns, age 66 of Woodbury, VT, was traveling south when he encountered several horses standing on or near the roadway, and his vehicle collided with one. Burns and his passenger sustained no injury. The vehicle suffered major damage to the front end, hood, windshield, and roof.

The horse suffered fatal injuries and was euthanized. The owners of the horses arrived on scene and advised the horses broke out of their containment fence. The other horses were contained by the owners and returned to their property.

Ray's Towing was dispatched to remove the vehicle from the roadway.

Aaron Leonard, Trooper

Vermont State Police – Derby

35 Crawford Road,

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

aaron.leonard@vermont.gov