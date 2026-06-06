REGISTRATION OPEN FOR NEW TEACHER EXPERIENCE SUMMER KICKOFF 2026
Free July 24 event will welcome up to 400 new teachers for professional learning and statewide networking
The Louisiana Department of Education is accepting registrations for New Teacher Experience: Summer Kick Off 2026, a free event designed to welcome new teachers to the profession and connect them with resources, professional learning and educators from across Louisiana.
The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 24 at the Lod Cook Alumni Center, 3838 W. Lakeshore Drive, in Baton Rouge.
Louisiana’s New Teacher Experience is a comprehensive induction program that provides multiple supports to increase teacher effectiveness, enhance skills and reduce attrition among beginning teachers. The program offers direct support to teachers and system-level support to improve student achievement by strengthening beginning teacher effectiveness and retention.
During the Summer Kick Off, new teachers will:
- Learn about the components of Louisiana’s New Teacher Experience
- Participate in professional learning on topics relevant to beginning teachers
- Connect with new teachers from across the state
Registration includes lunch and a tote bag with start-of-the-year goodies.
The event is available at no cost to school systems. School systems may register new teachers or share the registration link so teachers can register themselves. School systems should share event details with new teachers and confirm that participants can attend before registering them. Each school system will determine whether it can cover travel expenses.
Registration is available on a first-come, first-served basis for up to 400 new teachers. Registration will close July 16 or when the event reaches capacity.
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