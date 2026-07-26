LOUISIANA NAMES 2027 TEACHER AND PRINCIPAL OF THE YEAR AT 20TH ANNUAL EDUCATOR EXCELLENCE GALA

Early Childhood Teacher and Leader of the Year, New Teacher of the Year among those honored at the 20th Annual Cecil J. Picard Educator Excellence Awards Gala NEW ORLEANS, La. — The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE), in partnership with Dream Teachers, honored the state’s most outstanding educators tonight at the 20th Annual Cecil J. Picard Educator Excellence Awards Gala at The National WWII Museum in New Orleans. Now in its 20th year, the gala has recognized hundreds of Louisiana teachers and leaders for their impact on students and schools statewide. The evening featured the announcement of the 2027 Louisiana Teacher and Principal of the Year, as well as the Early Childhood Teacher and Leader of the Year, and New Teacher of the Year. The following educators were named 2027 overall state honorees: Louisiana Teacher of the Year: Alisha Butler | Louisiana Special School District

Louisiana Principal of the Year: Lauren Williams Rentrop | St. Mary Parish

Lauren Williams Rentrop | St. Mary Parish Louisiana Early Childhood Teacher of the Year: Jillian Graves | St. James Parish

Jillian Graves | St. James Parish Louisiana Early Childhood Leader of the Year: Sarah Corley | Rapides Parish

Sarah Corley | Rapides Parish Louisiana New Teacher of the Year: Katie Weber | St. Tammany Parish

“Each of these educators represents the significant impact one dedicated professional can have on students and our state,” said Louisiana State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. “Louisiana’s continued success depends on educators who refuse to settle, take pride in their craft, and keep pushing students toward the future they deserve.” Louisiana Teacher of the Year Alisha Butler teaches dual enrollment English and intermediate Braille at the Louisiana School for the Visually Impaired (LSVI) in Baton Rouge, where she designs instruction and has also worked as an instructional coach, school testing coordinator, and technology coordinator. Butler is a certified Teacher of the Visually Impaired and holds the National Certification in Unified English Braille, one of fewer than 500 educators nationwide to earn this designation. Teacher of the Year Division-Level Honorees Elementary: Corey Elizabeth Gilfoil | West Feliciana Parish

Middle: Bridget Zeringue | Iberville Parish

Middle: Bridget Zeringue | Iberville Parish High: Kathy Michelle Blaney | Rapides Parish

Louisiana Principal of the Year Lauren Rentrop serves as principal of Patterson Junior High in St. Mary Parish. Rentrop assumed leadership of Patterson Junior High while the school carried an Urgent Intervention Required designation due to declining state assessment scores. Under her leadership, the school has grown 18.1 points over six years. Patterson Junior High was the highest-performing middle school in St. Mary Parish on the 2025 LEAP. Principal of the Year Division-Level Honorees Elementary: Casey Cheramie | Lafourche Parish

Middle: Terez LeBlanc | Terrebonne Parish

Middle: Terez LeBlanc | Terrebonne Parish High: Dr. Holly Franks Boffy | Lafayette Parish