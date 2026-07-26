LOUISIANA NAMES 2027 TEACHER AND PRINCIPAL OF THE YEAR AT 20TH ANNUAL EDUCATOR EXCELLENCE GALA
Early Childhood Teacher and Leader of the Year, New Teacher of the Year among those honored at the 20th Annual Cecil J. Picard Educator Excellence Awards Gala
NEW ORLEANS, La. — The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE), in partnership with Dream Teachers, honored the state’s most outstanding educators tonight at the 20th Annual Cecil J. Picard Educator Excellence Awards Gala at The National WWII Museum in New Orleans. Now in its 20th year, the gala has recognized hundreds of Louisiana teachers and leaders for their impact on students and schools statewide. The evening featured the announcement of the 2027 Louisiana Teacher and Principal of the Year, as well as the Early Childhood Teacher and Leader of the Year, and New Teacher of the Year.
The following educators were named 2027 overall state honorees:
- Louisiana Teacher of the Year: Alisha Butler | Louisiana Special School District
- Louisiana Principal of the Year: Lauren Williams Rentrop | St. Mary Parish
- Louisiana Early Childhood Teacher of the Year: Jillian Graves | St. James Parish
- Louisiana Early Childhood Leader of the Year: Sarah Corley | Rapides Parish
- Louisiana New Teacher of the Year: Katie Weber | St. Tammany Parish
“Each of these educators represents the significant impact one dedicated professional can have on students and our state,” said Louisiana State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. “Louisiana’s continued success depends on educators who refuse to settle, take pride in their craft, and keep pushing students toward the future they deserve.”
Louisiana Teacher of the Year
Alisha Butler teaches dual enrollment English and intermediate Braille at the Louisiana School for the Visually Impaired (LSVI) in Baton Rouge, where she designs instruction and has also worked as an instructional coach, school testing coordinator, and technology coordinator. Butler is a certified Teacher of the Visually Impaired and holds the National Certification in Unified English Braille, one of fewer than 500 educators nationwide to earn this designation.
Teacher of the Year Division-Level Honorees
- Elementary: Corey Elizabeth Gilfoil | West Feliciana Parish
- Middle: Bridget Zeringue | Iberville Parish
- High: Kathy Michelle Blaney | Rapides Parish
Louisiana Principal of the Year
Lauren Rentrop serves as principal of Patterson Junior High in St. Mary Parish. Rentrop assumed leadership of Patterson Junior High while the school carried an Urgent Intervention Required designation due to declining state assessment scores. Under her leadership, the school has grown 18.1 points over six years. Patterson Junior High was the highest-performing middle school in St. Mary Parish on the 2025 LEAP.
Principal of the Year Division-Level Honorees
- Elementary: Casey Cheramie | Lafourche Parish
- Middle: Terez LeBlanc | Terrebonne Parish
- High: Dr. Holly Franks Boffy | Lafayette Parish
Louisiana Early Childhood Teacher of the Year
Jillian Graves of St. Louis Academy Head Start in St. James Parish has more than 10 years of experience in early childhood education. She focuses on building the academic foundation students need for long-term school success, working with families to help extend learning beyond the classroom.
Louisiana Early Childhood Leader of the Year
Sarah Corley of Louisiana State University at Alexandria Children’s Center in Rapides Parish has five years of experience in early childhood education. She began her career in elementary education before moving into early childhood leadership, where she works to build high-quality learning environments.
Louisiana New Teacher of the Year
Katie Weber is a ninth-grade English teacher at Fontainebleau High in St. Tammany Parish. A product of St. Tammany Parish Public Schools, Weber completed her student teaching in St. Tammany then returned to her home system after earning her master's degree in an accelerated program.
In addition to the overall and division-level honorees, the Department and Dream Teachers also recognized Louisiana’s 2025 Milken Educator Award recipient, the Public Interest Fellow, semifinalists and finalists for Teacher and Principal of the Year, and finalists for Early Childhood Teacher and Leader of the Year and New Teacher of the Year.
Louisiana is also home to this year's National Recognizing Inspiring School Employees (RISE) Award honoree. Donella Wagner, head custodian at Raintree Elementary in St. Mary Parish, was recognized as the 2026 National RISE Award honoree for her impact on students and staff.
The Louisiana Department of Education is committed to recognizing educators, school leaders, and staff who make a meaningful difference in the lives of students. Through annual awards and recognition programs, the LDOE honors those who reflect the highest standards of the profession and demonstrate a deep commitment to student success.
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