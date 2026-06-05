Councilmember Rivera: Mayor made right decision to activate CCTV cameras

Councilmember Maritza Rivera (District 4) released the following statement after Mayor Katie B. Wilson announced Friday that stadium-area closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras will be activated. The move is part of the city’s safety preparations ahead of the FIFA World Cup matches beginning June 15.

“I want to thank Mayor Katie Wilson for listening to our calls to turn on the CCTV cameras around the stadium district in the SODO area. It is important that we use every tool at our disposal to protect both Seattle residents and visitors. I believe this is the right and responsible thing to do.

“I know the Mayor grappled with this decision because of privacy concerns. I too support ensuring the privacy of our residents is protected, especially our most vulnerable. That is why the Council and I built privacy protections into the legislation that authorized these tools.

“I support and respect Mayor Wilson for making this decision.”

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