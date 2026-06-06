AHCCCS Announces Temporary HEAplus Service Interruption

June 05, 2026

Out of an abundance of caution and in response to a potential security concern, AHCCCS has temporarily disabled its public-facing HEAplus web portal while the agency conducts a thorough review.

HEAplus, or Health-e-Arizona Plus, is the state’s online benefits application and eligibility system, managed by AHCCCS and partner agencies. The portal allows residents to apply for health coverage (AHCCCS/Medicaid), Nutrition Assistance (SNAP/food stamps), and cash assistance (TANF). It also allows Arizonans to submit documents and track their application status.

Current Status

The HEAplus public website is currently unavailable.

AHCCCS is working to ensure its systems and user data remain protected.

AHCCCS will restore service as quickly and safely as possible.

What Users Should Know

There is no action required from members or applicants at this time.

AHCCCS encourages users to remain cautious and report any suspicious activity related to their accounts.

Next Steps

AHCCCS will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available and will notify users when access to HEAplus has been restored.

AHCCCS understands how important access to these services is and appreciates the public’s patience as the agency works to ensure the safety and reliability of its systems.